Helping each other in our time of need (03/22/20) – Up News Info

The next government check will help many, and I am sure it will be well received. I, however, do not need this verification. I would suggest that those of us who are fortunate enough not to need this money, quickly donate it to those in need. I will personally send mine to the program that feeds the children who depend on the school lunch and breakfast program. In this serious moment, we must all think of others. Let's unite and make a difference.

Lynn Riley, Westminster

Today I made my husband's coffee, doing everything possible to contain my fear. He is a physician with the Coalition for the Homeless and is on his way to work without hesitation. He has been a doctor for 40 years, caring for others. He shrugs and says simply, "It is my duty." I am afraid for him. And very proud.

Thank you to all the healthcare workers who continue to appear in this tumultuous moment. I know that I am not alone in my sincere thanks for your service and dedication.

Mary Kay Christian, Denver

Our nation has a long history of Minutemen, men and women who have remained brave in the face of imminent danger on behalf of their neighbors. People like Paul Revere and the fighters of our Revolution, or women, like Harriet Tubman, who risked their lives and limb to liberate their people; The list continues through time. On September 11, our emergency workers stayed in the gap to rescue those in need with great courage and self-sacrifice.

Today, faced with a different type of threat, a new group of people has risen to the occasion. At their own risk, they work for us, their neighbors, to meet their needs and care for their fears. Many of them are even considered to be in the highest risk group for this disease, but they do appear.

Who are these anonymous heroes of today? They are the cashiers at your local supermarkets. During all this time, when the common person has shown fear and concern for himself, these women and men have been there to serve and care. They have calmed the fears and have sought to improve life a little.

Do not think that you did not read the news and were afraid of an illness that could affect you.

They are unlikely heroes! We will respect, honor, and treat them with the dignity they deserve. And pray that they will be preserved for the next few days.

Mark Andre Hawk

For the past few days, my core belief in the power of education has only deepened. My fellow staff members have coordinated a GoFundMe page to help support students over the next few weeks who do not have access to meals, the Internet, and other services that many of us take for granted. Our principal has been adamant in telling us that even though we are not physically at school, we should still be working and maybe more now than ever.

We are having daily virtual staff meetings, designing our own online resumes, contacting struggling and thriving students, and trying to create normality during a very abnormal time. We are moving forward and engaging our students using new media in the hope that in this time of uncertainty, students know they can count on their school and their community of teachers.

I have been touched by the students who have come looking for ways to continue learning, saying that they will miss the classroom. I was touched when my 11-year-old son burst into tears and said, "I just want to go to school." I was touched when my government students were disappointed that an annual learning day called Doing Democracy Day was canceled. All of these intertwined elements remind me that education and schools are important. They are, in fact, the cornerstone of society.

Justelle Grandsaert, rock

Are we making the right decision regarding the virus?

Everyone who told you to put "security first,quot; lied. Security is always, at best, a secondary concern. Politicians generally put their own re-election first, but dead constituents don't vote, so they enact laws to keep the public as safe as required. Companies generally put profits first, but killing customers is bad for business, making their operations as safe as their customers demand. I do not blame them; this is how we hold them accountable.

Each of us decides to drive, fly, and generally live life (or not) every day. By doing so, individually, and as a society, we place value on the lives of others. As a nation, we have decided that the approximately 36,000 people who died in car accidents in 2018 and the 12,000 to 61,000 people who die of influenza each year are a fair price to pay for the rest of us to drive 65 mph and live normal lives. truly putting safety first, we would all live in bunkers, but somehow we would stay physically, mentally, and spiritually healthy; an impossible task, but one that we are trying anyway.

While COVID-19 physically harms the most vulnerable, the isolation imposed economically harms the most vulnerable.

Reasonable precautions must be taken, but let us remind ourselves and our policy-makers to pause and weigh all the consequences. As the headlines take us to higher heights of hysteria, let's remember living a life worth living first and "safety later!"

Daniel Guerrant, Littleton

Could it be that we all see this as the greatest overreaction to a "crisis,quot; in the history of our nation (and the world)?

I don't know, but it sure feels from a practical basis. The economy is in ashes; unemployment goes very high; people buy weapons and ammunition like crazy; hoarding is rampant; and so on. Are the benefits of closing the company worth it?

I don't know, but we'll see in the coming weeks.

Dick Plastino, Lakewood

The right to identify yourself as a Colorado native

Re: "Peel that,quot; native "bumper sticker off your truck,quot;

This is to let Mimi Madrid know that her comment protesting the “native” stickers is a serious and intolerant affront to my right to freedom of expression.

I am as native as anyone called "indigenous,quot; who was born in this state. After all, we are all intruders, since humanity had its origins in Africa (if we can believe anthropologists).

Diversity is a word spread too freely in the media, because the term is always used selectively to accommodate a personal worldview. Obviously, some do not believe I am entitled to a diverse view of my bumper.

This is unfortunate, because my bumper sticker doesn't seem like a challenge to anyone.

It is a deep and sad emblem that denounces the ruin of the state in which I was born 82 years ago as a third generation son.

Colorado means "red,quot; in Spanish, and at one point we were a glorious red.

Then began the influx of people from states with unhealthy, even damaging, political systems in which the industry could not prosper. They escaped just to recreate those same conditions in their new home.

Colorado has gone from glorious red to turgid purple. Crime, pollution, rising prices for everything, overcrowding and manic driving habits are just a sample of the negative fruits that attend this unhappy influx.

I will soon join the growing exodus of native children to other regions that manage to contain the madness in which Colorado is now saturated.

Mimi won't have to put up with the sight of my decal much longer.

Ron Mallett Milliken

We need a better treatment of all corporate livestock.

Re: "Let's get our poultry out of those cruel cages," March 15 comment

Not only do we need to get the chickens that lay our eggs out of cruel cages, but we have to do a major overhaul of our corporate meat industry that insists on treating all species of animals in an unnatural and inhuman way by confining them, fattening them faster than healthy and keeping them in unsanitary conditions.

This is not good stewardship. You are making animals and humans who eat your product sick unnecessarily in the name of greed.

Food should be about nutrition and quality, not about quantity and profit.

Nancy Ford, Arvada

The truth of the matter in Haiti? It is a population problem

Re: "Eyes on Haiti,quot;, comment from March 15

Jack Nicholson's famous line from "A Few Good Men,quot; – "You can't handle the truth,quot; – applies to this comment.

The sad truth is that Haiti is overcrowded without a contraceptive program to contain it; It has a poorly educated population with no hope of improvement to reduce poverty. There are not enough natural resources for the population to survive.

The Catholic Church, admired by the majority of the population, is doing nothing to reduce the explosive growth of the population. And don't blame Haiti's problems on climate disasters; that's the easy way out, but not the source of the problem.

The sad truth is that "helping,quot; Haiti, while helping some, will do nothing to change the country's bottom line until its fundamental overpopulation is addressed.

Curt Anderson, Broomfield

Despised for being republican

Many public school teachers feel that their voices are oppressed and therefore attend demonstrations, such as the recently canceled Educator Action Day, to voice their opinions. His liberal views are widely accepted and celebrated in the public school system.

As a proud public school teacher and a proud Republican, I would experience a very different reaction if I publicly expressed my conservative views in the same way as my peers. I, unfortunately, do not have the same permission to make my voice heard. My voice is tight and sadly I know that if I had to speak I would probably lose friends at work. I sit in meetings where I hear phrases like "idiot Trump,quot; and "stupid Republicans," assuming they all have similar opinions.

A core value of many of my liberal colleagues is to accept all people, regardless of their etiquette. They denounce the judgment of others on the basis of race, sexual orientation, etc. Isn't it ironic that these comrades of mine who condemn this kind of bigotry would judge me if they knew I was labeled "Republican,quot;? It is just a label. Like "gay," "Latina,quot; and "fluid gender,quot; are just labels. The label does not change the person below. It doesn't change someone's heart, character, or integrity. A friendship dissolved on a simple label, a label that makes me different, a label that they cannot accept, isn't that what liberals oppose to hate?

Hypocrisy at its best.

Molly Valenta Parker

Adding People to Denver Homes

Re: "Rethinking that radical plan for multiple adults in the homes,quot;, comment from March 15

It is obvious that Vincent Carroll is another middle-class homeowner who thinks they should control the public streets in their neighborhoods.

If all of these NIMBYs continue on their political path, we will never be able to resolve homelessness, affordable housing, and caring for our mentally ill.

Jim Hannifin Denver

Thank you, Vincent Carroll, for exposing the dangers of Denver's proposed amendments to the zoning code.

If passed, the amendments would radically remove the well-established protections from the current Denver code by allowing group homes without restrictions.

I have lived in a quiet little neighborhood of single-family homes in East Denver for 15 years. The Denver proposal would allow me to convert my 3,000 square foot home to accommodate 15 residents and all of their minor children.

These residents can be anyone from college students to homeless people. Everyone can bring their cars, motorcycles, etc., regardless of the parking available on my street.

There would be no requirement that my wife and I even continue to live in my converted home.

Depending on the city, unavoidable noise or code violations, such as excess trash, can be handled simply by calling 311.

Worse yet, all of my neighbors could also convert their homes, or build new ones, to accommodate group life, which could lead to multiple large group homes in a single block.

Homeowners can profit by renting rooms in what would essentially become residential pensions.

Too much for my nice, quiet neighborhood. I, and many other homeowners, appreciate the established character of our neighborhoods, largely protected by zoning that ensures that reasonable density limits will be preserved.

Denver's proposed group living rules are a scandalous assault on these protections. Only the Denver City Council can stop this disaster. Call or write your board member now.

Rod Smith Denver

A rescue for the airlines?

Re: "US airlines seek $ 50 billion in aid,quot;, news from March 17

What is this with the rescue of the airline industry? Did they share their earnings during their heyday? Remember when there was a problem bailing out the banks a few years back? I think they all paid off the loans. We need to protect our growing federal debt.

Donna Lucero Lakewood

