Hearts captain Steven Naismith accepts a 50 percent pay cut and vows to stay with the club | Football news

Naismith says he'll stay in Hearts no matter what league they're in next season





Hearts captain Steven Naismith agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Ann Budge asked all members of the Scottish Premier League's lower team to cut 50% of wages to safeguard the club's future.

It was confirmed on Friday that manager Daniel Stendel gave up his salary entirely after the club asked players and staff to cut his salary.

Naismith has become the first player to announce that he will take a pay cut, and he also vowed to stay with the club regardless of which league they play in next season.

The 33-year-old said: "Like my teammates, I have been giving a lot of thought to Hearts' request to cut our wages by 50 percent to help the club and protect as many jobs as possible during this uncertain period. I have argued extensively with my family.

"Current circumstances put everyone in a very difficult position, but this is not a problem for Hearts."

"My family and I feel that, throughout a long career, soccer has been very good to us. Therefore, I personally feel that I can and should accept the 50 percent reduction in wages."

"I hope this can contribute in some way to the club's long-term survival at a challenging time and save jobs, especially those with the lowest incomes and therefore those who will have the hardest time right now."

"I know that each of my teammates has unique circumstances with their finances, homes and families. I can assure everyone that they are doing what they can."

"As the Hearts captain, I will fully support my teammates, whatever decision each makes on this matter. I pledge to remain at Hearts, regardless of the league the club is in, next season and I look forward to continuing to lead as captain.

"I consider it an honor to represent Hearts. I hope this can give some certainty in times of uncertainty."