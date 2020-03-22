'Healthy man' 32-year-old falls dead from coronavirus!

The first reports that Covid-19 coronavirus does not affect blacks turned out to be wrong. And the Coronavirus is now wreaking havoc on blacks around the world.
The last to die is Tre Wiser. Her cousin announced yesterday on Facebook that the healthy father of three passed away, after a fight with the deadly virus.
This is what she had to say:
This time last week I thought people were overreacting about the coronavirus.
My mother and I prayed every night and read Palms 91 because we knew that this virus was not going to affect our family.
My cousin passed away this morning from the virus. He was a father, husband, son, uncle, cousin, brother, and believer in God.
He contracted this virus because someone who was ill did not follow protocols and did not stay home as expected. I know that God has a reason for everything, but I don't understand this.
This virus is not a joke. He was very young. So for those of you who are young and think that this virus will not harm you, it can. I love you with all my heart Tre Iluvmyfamily Hiser.
I beg everyone to stay home if they can.