Health officials establish a MASH-like unit inside the Santa Clara Convention Center – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Health officials were preparing to establish a MASH-style unit within the Santa Clara Convention Center with equipment sent by the federal government to prepare it for an anticipated increase in patients suffering from the coronavirus.

County health officials partnered with the US Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response. USA To execute a plan to expand the number of beds to treat people with the virus.

%MINIFYHTML4fdb1397b475619d7cfb9b3a6b5ba18f11% %MINIFYHTML4fdb1397b475619d7cfb9b3a6b5ba18f12%

Santa Clara County has been most affected by the spread of COVID-19 within the community. In the San Francisco Bay area, so far there were 662 cases in 9 counties, with 263 of those cases in Santa Clara. As of Saturday, 11 deaths had occurred in the Bay Area from the disease, 8 of them in Santa Clara.

Health officials said that once the temporary Federal Medical Station is deployed it will be able to serve up to 250 people.

"The FMS provides beds, supplies and medications for short-term subacute care for people who do not have COVID-19, which increases the capacity for acute hospital beds," health officials said in a statement released Saturday.

During a Facebook address and question-and-answer period on Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom mentioned that the field medical stations were part of a plan to rapidly expand hospital capacity within the state. Authorities have also purchased additional beds at Seton Hospital in the San Francisco area, St. Vincent Hospital in Los Angeles, an unidentified facility in Long Beach, and other medical facilities in the state.

Newsom said 1,000 additional beds were added in the past few days.

He also thanked President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for deploying field units in California.

"We are incredibly pleased to receive a call from the White House," he said. "I want to thank President Trump. I want to thank Vice President Pence. We were able to bring eight field medical units to the state of California. That will provide 2,000 beds. "

Newsom said the equipment for the first medical station had already arrived in Riverside and was being unloaded on Saturday. Four others were on the way.

Meanwhile, the US Navy hospital ship Mercy. USA It was being loaded in San Diego and was expected to be deployed in the Los Angeles area.