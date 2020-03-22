HBD, Reese Witherspoon! Her best twinning photos with Ava Phillippe

She is legally blonde, beautiful and bold, and those are just some of the reasons why we love Reese witherspoon.

the Little fires everywhere Star turns 44 today and therefore we are in a festive mood!

For decades, we've been fans of blonde beauty and all of her amazing roles both on screen and behind the camera.

Whether it's a rough business with its media brand Hello Sunshine and its Draper James clothing line, or taking its acting A to movies like Alabama sweet home, Wild or Legally BlondeWitherspoon is a Hollywood favorite.

What makes her even cuter and more adorable is the fact that she is a super mom!

She is the mother of three children, proving that she can really do it all.

While we love all of her relationships with each of her children, it is her bond with the oldest son and only daughter. Ava Phillippe that we cannot have enough.