HBD, Reese Witherspoon! Her best twinning photos with Ava Phillippe

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
She is legally blonde, beautiful and bold, and those are just some of the reasons why we love Reese witherspoon.

the Little fires everywhere Star turns 44 today and therefore we are in a festive mood!

For decades, we've been fans of blonde beauty and all of her amazing roles both on screen and behind the camera.

Whether it's a rough business with its media brand Hello Sunshine and its Draper James clothing line, or taking its acting A to movies like Alabama sweet home, Wild or Legally BlondeWitherspoon is a Hollywood favorite.

What makes her even cuter and more adorable is the fact that she is a super mom!

She is the mother of three children, proving that she can really do it all.

While we love all of her relationships with each of her children, it is her bond with the oldest son and only daughter. Ava Phillippe that we cannot have enough.

Together these two style goals set and make us wish we could spend every day with our mothers trying to be even a little bit as cool and fun as this mother-daughter duo.

Basically they are the real world Lorelai and Rory Gilmore and we are huge fans of everything they do. Your best trait? The fact that they look like twins all the time!

Phillippe is his mother's mini-self in looks, style, and size, and he's too cute.

In honor of Witherspoon's birthday, we have collected the most beautiful photos of her twinning and that of her daughter. Trust us, this will make you do a serious double take.

Happy birthday, Reese. We love you, your ferocity, and of course the fact that you can still bend and break easily!

Instagram

Clothe

Reese witherspoon and his little daughter Ava PhillippeShe served up some cool winter fashion in January this year in padded coats.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

High altitude

The two ski bunnies took this cute selfie together before hitting the slopes.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Back in the dark

The two looked like mirror images of each other in black dresses and a red lip in a post on Reese's Instagram in December last year.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Lunch appointment

"Have lunch with my girl," Reese stresses this cute sincere of the two enjoying delicious salads.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Nicholas Hunt / WireImage

Big little cuties

Talk about seeing double! The duo hits the red carpet for the second season of the Reese show, Big Little Lies, in May 2019.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon instagram

Instagram

Birthday wishes

The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her mother, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to witness your light and love every day!"

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

LISA O & # 39; CONNOR / AFP / Getty Images

Twinning

In October 2018, Reese and her daughter went out to a gala in sexy black dresses and were completely twinning.

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Premiere Partners

Clearly, Phillippe inherited his mother's killer, his blonde locks, and his posture of power.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, Valentine

Courtesy of Draper James

Smiling style

Witherspoon enlisted his daughter for the Draper James Spring Collection in 2018 and if his goal was to get us to do a double take, it definitely worked.

Reese Witherspoon, daughter, Ava Phillippe, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Christmas cuties

When the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017, they looked cheery in red.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, 2017 WSJ. Innovator Magazine Awards

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for WSJ. Innovator Awards Magazine 2017

Blondes in black

We know it's difficult, but if you look closely these two seem related. Oh wait, that's not right … they look like identical twins!

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, rookie ball

Bruno Astuto / Instagram

Fine ball

There is nothing sweeter than watching Witherspoon shine with pride for one of his sons.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, ELLEs 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for ELLE

Black Heels

In October 2017, the couple posed for photos in similar, but different sets. Check out the wavy locks, open toe heels, and signature natural makeup that both women sported.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Ready red carpet

If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite a challenge to distinguish these two.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Smiling sisters

It is clear that Phillippe inherited the characteristic smile from his mother.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Flower power

Another day, another sweet shows mother-daughter of the actress and her similar daughter.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Doing a double take

Yes, some genetic magic was definitely involved here.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Everyone in the family

There is no doubt that these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like his father, Ryan Phillippe, here.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Posing on the spot

This mother and daughter duo resembles their choice of shoes.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Mirror images

Even their side profiles match!

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Tanned beauties

Free and fabulous makeup is something that both women are regularly.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Girls night

In October 2015 Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls night out and proved once again that they are feathered birds.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Cake Pals

Everything about this Mother's Day publication makes us happy.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Ride or die

If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks, look no further!

Ava Philllippe, Reese Witherspoon, Mother's Day 2018

Instagram

Mom and me

Is it just us, or are we seeing two Reeses babies here?

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Mommy's girl

From his piercing blue eyes to his platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was his mother's mini-self.

