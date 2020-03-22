HBD, Reese Witherspoon! Her best twinning photos with Ava Phillippe

She is legally blonde, beautiful and bold, and those are just some of the reasons why we love Reese witherspoon.
the Little fires everywhere Star turns 44 today and therefore we are in a festive mood!
For decades, we've been fans of blonde beauty and all of her amazing roles both on screen and behind the camera.
Whether it's a rough business with its media brand Hello Sunshine and its Draper James clothing line, or taking its acting A to movies like Alabama sweet home, Wild or Legally BlondeWitherspoon is a Hollywood favorite.
What makes her even cuter and more adorable is the fact that she is a super mom!
She is the mother of three children, proving that she can really do it all.
While we love all of her relationships with each of her children, it is her bond with the oldest son and only daughter. Ava Phillippe that we cannot have enough.
Together these two style goals set and make us wish we could spend every day with our mothers trying to be even a little bit as cool and fun as this mother-daughter duo.
Basically they are the real world Lorelai and Rory Gilmore and we are huge fans of everything they do. Your best trait? The fact that they look like twins all the time!
Phillippe is his mother's mini-self in looks, style, and size, and he's too cute.
In honor of Witherspoon's birthday, we have collected the most beautiful photos of her twinning and that of her daughter. Trust us, this will make you do a serious double take.
Happy birthday, Reese. We love you, your ferocity, and of course the fact that you can still bend and break easily!
Clothe
Reese witherspoon and his little daughter Ava PhillippeShe served up some cool winter fashion in January this year in padded coats.
High altitude
The two ski bunnies took this cute selfie together before hitting the slopes.
Back in the dark
The two looked like mirror images of each other in black dresses and a red lip in a post on Reese's Instagram in December last year.
Lunch appointment
"Have lunch with my girl," Reese stresses this cute sincere of the two enjoying delicious salads.
Nicholas Hunt / WireImage
Big little cuties
Talk about seeing double! The duo hits the red carpet for the second season of the Reese show, Big Little Lies, in May 2019.
Birthday wishes
The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her mother, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to witness your light and love every day!"
LISA O & # 39; CONNOR / AFP / Getty Images
Twinning
In October 2018, Reese and her daughter went out to a gala in sexy black dresses and were completely twinning.
Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Premiere Partners
Clearly, Phillippe inherited his mother's killer, his blonde locks, and his posture of power.
Courtesy of Draper James
Smiling style
Witherspoon enlisted his daughter for the Draper James Spring Collection in 2018 and if his goal was to get us to do a double take, it definitely worked.
Christmas cuties
When the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017, they looked cheery in red.
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for WSJ. Innovator Awards Magazine 2017
Blondes in black
We know it's difficult, but if you look closely these two seem related. Oh wait, that's not right … they look like identical twins!
Bruno Astuto / Instagram
Fine ball
There is nothing sweeter than watching Witherspoon shine with pride for one of his sons.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for ELLE
Black Heels
In October 2017, the couple posed for photos in similar, but different sets. Check out the wavy locks, open toe heels, and signature natural makeup that both women sported.
Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic
Ready red carpet
If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite a challenge to distinguish these two.
Smiling sisters
It is clear that Phillippe inherited the characteristic smile from his mother.
Flower power
Another day, another sweet shows mother-daughter of the actress and her similar daughter.
Doing a double take
Yes, some genetic magic was definitely involved here.
Everyone in the family
There is no doubt that these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like his father, Ryan Phillippe, here.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Posing on the spot
This mother and daughter duo resembles their choice of shoes.
Mirror images
Even their side profiles match!
Tanned beauties
Free and fabulous makeup is something that both women are regularly.
Girls night
In October 2015 Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls night out and proved once again that they are feathered birds.
Cake Pals
Everything about this Mother's Day publication makes us happy.
Ride or die
If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks, look no further!
Mom and me
Is it just us, or are we seeing two Reeses babies here?
Mommy's girl
From his piercing blue eyes to his platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was his mother's mini-self.
