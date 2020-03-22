Harvey Weinstein reported to test positive for coronavirus

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while serving his sentence behind bars.

According to the Niagara GazetteOfficials of the state prison system reportedly confirmed the news. Weinstein, who recently turned 68, is being isolated at the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York. He is reportedly one of two inmates who have tested positive for the virus.

Authorities reportedly believe he was positive for the virus when he entered the state prison system last Wednesday from Rikers Island.

Officials who confirmed their status for the virus "reportedly spoke on condition of anonymity,quot;, acknowledging that they are not "authorized by the correctional agency to comment publicly on the situation."

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Association of Police and Correctional Beneficiaries (NYSCOPBA), also declined to comment on Weinstein's status due to the inmate's medical history due to privacy rules.

Like us previously Earlier this month, Weinstein was reportedly sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree sex crimes and third-degree rape.

Before his sentence began, Weinstein experienced some health problems that led him to the hospital. When he was first convicted, he was rushed to the hospital for chest pain, heart palpitations. He later underwent cardiac surgery before being transferred to Rikers Island.

After being sentenced to 23 years, he returned to Bellevue Hospital and complained of chest pain once again.

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://www.niagara-gazette.com/covid-19/at-new-york-prison-harvey-weinstein-put-in-isolation-after/article_26e38374-6c7d-11ea-9f8a-3b2c09e7817d.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94