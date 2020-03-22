Harvey Weinstein isolated after testing positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML986b51396350e72e1ff9d65fe9ca1f3211% %MINIFYHTML986b51396350e72e1ff9d65fe9ca1f3212%

A source says the mogul from the disgraceful movie is ill while being held at the Wende Correctional Center near Buffalo, New York, but officials have yet to confirm the story.

The disgraced movie magnate Harvey Weinstein is reported to be isolated at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A source told the Press-Republican newspaper that the producer is ill in prison, but officials with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision have yet to confirm the story, instead revealing that two inmates in Wende had tested positive for COVID- 19.

Weinstein celebrated his 68th birthday behind bars on Thursday (March 19, 20) after being transported to the maximum-security prison after a stint at New York's Bellevue Hospital and then to the medical unit at Rikers Prison. Island, New York, with heart problems.

He was sentenced to serve 23 years behind bars for rape and sexual assault earlier this month (March 20). In addition to his current sentence, Weinstein also faces four counts of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, where staff from the District Attorney's office have begun extradition proceedings.

Procedures have been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.