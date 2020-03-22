Harvey Weinstein has quarantine coronavirus – Rose McGowan has a message for him

%MINIFYHTMLa94bcf88cc4f6798acceb17bf51fe84511% %MINIFYHTMLa94bcf88cc4f6798acceb17bf51fe84512%

Harvey Weinstein, 68, has tested positive for the Coronavirus and has been transferred to isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, where he will remain in quarantine. Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and rape. Weinstein was originally hosted on Rikers Island and has been suffering from heart problems. According to the Daily Mail, Weinstein suspected that he may have contracted the Coronavirus and notified prison staff. Other inmates had tested positive for Coronavirus, and although Harvey Weinstein moved, he still contracted the virus. According to the latest reports, there have been 39 confirmed cases stemming from Rikers, including that of Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan, who was instrumental in driving the #MeToo movement at full speed, released a statement via Twitter to Weinstein after hearing the news.

Rose McGowan tweeted the following. %MINIFYHTMLa94bcf88cc4f6798acceb17bf51fe84513% %MINIFYHTMLa94bcf88cc4f6798acceb17bf51fe84514% "In New York prison, Harvey Weinstein isolated himself after contracting the virus | Covid-19 | http: //niagara-gazette.com: Dear Harvey: In your darkest hour, repent. And in your lightest moment, free yourself.

%MINIFYHTMLa94bcf88cc4f6798acceb17bf51fe84515% %MINIFYHTMLa94bcf88cc4f6798acceb17bf51fe84516%

You can check out the tweet that Rose McGowan shared with her 901,000 Twitter followers below.

In New York prison, Harvey Weinstein isolated himself after contracting the virus | Covid-19 | https://t.co/P5XQWIzDKy: Dear Harvey, In your darkest hour, repent. And in your lightest moment, free yourself. https://t.co/RULg5wz55y – rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 22, 2020

The nation is facing a moment of dangerous crisis as millions practice distancing themselves while some states are under closure orders. New York has become the most affected state with the most deaths and the current cases are more than 15,000. As the nation prepares for even higher numbers and more deaths, Rose's words have been deemed almost compassionate to the man many have painted as a monster.

Some have said they believe it is karma that Harvey Weinstein has a coronavirus. It appears that he has been hit with a host of health care problems since he lost his place in the industry. Weinstein was often seen limping in court with a walker and in intense pain.

At 68 years of age and with underlying heart conditions, Harvey Weinstein is a prime candidate for developing serious complications from the coronavirus. It is unclear what day of illness he is on, as the latest research suggests that day 6 of illness proves to be a turning point, for better or for worse.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLa94bcf88cc4f6798acceb17bf51fe84532% %MINIFYHTMLa94bcf88cc4f6798acceb17bf51fe84532%

What do you think of the news that Harvey Weinstein has a coronavirus?



Post views:

0 0