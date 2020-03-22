



Harry Williams has agreed a new agreement to stay with the Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs chief Harry Williams has signed a new long-term deal with the

Prime Minister leaders.

The England international has been at Sandy Park since 2015 and the closed head has played in less than 100 games, scoring 10 attempts.

Williams joined the Jersey Reds team chiefs and was a member of the club's title-winning team in 2017.

"It was an easy decision to make," Williams said on the club's website. "I have been here for five years and I am very happy here. Since I came to the club it has been incredible and I have loved every minute of it."

"When I left Jersey, I knew I would move to an ambitious club that would bring out the best in me and challenge me in a test environment. That has been the case from day one, but I still feel like there is more to come from me. " "

Williams, who won 18 games with England, feels that Exeter can only go from strength to strength.

"I think for everyone at the club, we are not happy sitting on our laurels and just accepting that we are going to do this and that," added Williams.

"As a professional, you always feel like you can kick and get more out of yourself. Here at Exeter, everything is in store for us and the club gives us a great foundation on which to build."