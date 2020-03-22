Hannah Brown comments on Tyler Cameron's package size

Someone feels fun and flirty.

As fans can remember, Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron They have been hanging out together more than usual lately. First Bacholerette Y Single Star spent another distant day with her "quarantine team,quot; this weekend.

During an Instagram Live video in which Brown, Cameron and the rest of their friends were exercising, viewers were able to see the former. Bachelorette party playing with her ex boyfriend making fun of who he is packaging.

While the two were dressed in Superman suits preparing for their workout, Brown jokingly tells Cameron as she covers her crotch with a scarf to "save that thing." Needless to say, what Brown wants Cameron to keep, the two looked happy together.

Of course, everyone wonders if the two of them are rekindling their romance after everything that happened between them. However, a source shared with E! News that while there is "a definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler, they are not dating. They have both expressed that they are not in a good position to date right now, but they care about each other. Both have been through a lot recently. and support each other through it. "