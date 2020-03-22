Halle Berry is dripping sweat in her last photo, and it's all for good reason

Halle Berry has joined the ranks of celebrities trying to keep people safe amid the global spread of COVID-19.

The actress and mother of two has taken advantage of some opportunities to exploit the situation for money, unlike some of her colleagues in the celebrity world who seem more than happy to take advantage of the situation.

Berry has taken the opportunity to spread some important messages about the situation and has been using his Instagram profile as a platform for that.

More specifically, he decided to address his fans in his regular #FitnessFriday posts, which this time had some thoughtful messages.

Berry wanted to encourage everyone to think about their health and those around them, and do everything they can to stay in good condition.

With that in mind, Berry stated that people should be more active in exercise during these difficult times, and that they should aim to maintain a high health profile.

She added that she has already published a lot of advice on the topic for people seeking advice on how to get started, and was more than willing to share even more information on the topic with those who might be interested.

She wrote: “This #FitnessFriday, I ask everyone to consider the health not only of themselves but of the people around them and to try a good exercise routine at home. Review the highlights of my story to see a series of home workouts with me and @peterleethomas: NO fancy gear required! Stay SAFE and Happy Friday! "

Many have responded positively to Berry's remarks, noting that the star is probably doing much more to help in the current situation than many of his peers.

A fan said, "Okay Halle, thanks for caring about us ❤". This follower stated: “There were fewer people in the gym than in my house. Lol😂.

One person said, “Yes, we should all be safe with proper precautions, which also include you. I'm sure by now what happened to TOM HANKS and his wife Rita Wilson, how they got hit with that Coronavirus rubbish. @halleberry I need you to stay safe and healthy because I want to meet you in person. ”

In fact, it seems that the celebrity world has been somewhat divided in their actions amid the pandemic.



