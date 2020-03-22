Guinea votes in contested referendum and parliamentary poll | News

Voters in Guinea are voting in a contested referendum and parliamentary elections held in the context of deadly protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

Conde proposes a change to the constitution to codify gender equality and introduce other social reforms. But his opponents fear the real motive is to re-establish the limits of the presidential term, allowing the 82-year-old president to run for a third term in office later this year, a scenario his government has not ruled out.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML320679064b7938682b6021c3d5ded11411% %MINIFYHTML320679064b7938682b6021c3d5ded11412%

Shortly after the voting began at 08:00 GMT, the youths attacked the police stationed outside a polling station at a school in Ratoma, a suburb of the capital Conakry, according to a reporter for the AFP news agency and other witnesses. At another nearby school, the voting equipment was destroyed.

Since October, the Guineans have protested en masse against the possibility of Conde extending his control over power. At least 31 people and a gendarme have been killed to date, according to reports.

Residents and riot police watch a water cannon spray water during the demonstration in Conakry before a constitutional referendum in the country (Cellou Binani / AFP)

Originally scheduled for March 1, Conde postponed the referendum late last month after international criticism of some 2.5 million dubious names on the country's electoral roll. About 7.7 million people were on the registry, out of a total population of about 13 million people.

The government says it has now erased the problematic names, after a team of experts from the West African bloc, ECOWAS, called for it last week. But the Guinean opposition still doubts the credibility of the vote.

Cellou Diallo, former prime minister and head of the main opposition party, the UFDG, said the process of cleaning up the electoral roll had been opaque.

"It is an electoral masquerade," he said, adding that the list did not reflect the electorate. His party, as well as the other major opposition parties, are boycotting both the referendum and the parliamentary elections.

In a deeply polarized political environment, opposition figures have also promised to stop the vote.

& # 39; Authoritarian & # 39;

Sidya Toure, head of the opposition UFR party, said Conde wants "to convince the international community that he is open to criticism,quot; while seeking a third term anyway.

Conde in 2010 became Guinea's first democratically elected president. Voters returned him to office in 2015 for his second and final five-year term under the current constitution, but critics say he has become increasingly authoritarian, citing arrests of protest leaders.

The draft constitution would also limit presidential terms to two, but would extend the term of office to six years, which could allow Conde to rule for another 12 years.

The Guinean government argues that the new constitution will introduce much-needed changes in the country, especially for women. This would include prohibiting female genital mutilation and child marriage and granting spouses the same rights in a divorce.

Conde has not denied that he can use the new constitution to search for another term when his second term ends this year. He told the French media last month that "there was nothing more democratic,quot; than holding a referendum and that his party had to determine if he would run again.

Amid concerns about the fairness of Sunday's vote, there is also growing concern about the spread of the new coronavirus. Guinea has confirmed two cases to date.

"I have the impression that our country is taking things lightly," said Amadou Oury Bah, a banker and politician.

The ruling party called for people to vote, but also insisted on strict adherence to health measures.