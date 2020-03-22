Google cancels I / O 2020 to offer ticket refunds – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML2443b81bbdb9a1a563670d6967976c4511% %MINIFYHTML2443b81bbdb9a1a563670d6967976c4512%

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has announced that it will completely cancel its flagship "I / O 2020,quot; conference, saying the digital-only event has also been postponed.

"Due to concern for the health and safety of our local developers, employees, and communities, and in line with recent aid orders from local Bay Area counties, we will unfortunately not have I / O in any capacity this year. " Google said on the I / O website.

"Right now, the most important thing we can all do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please note that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our blogs and developer community forums, "added the tech giant.

Google announced on March 3 the cancellation of its largest technology event, scheduled for May, due to fears of the coronavirus.

The company said attendees will receive a refund, and those who purchased tickets to this year's event will have the option to purchase a Google I / O 2021 ticket.

Google I / O is its biggest news event of the year that brings new changes to Android and updates to services like Google Maps.

Tech giants like Apple, Facebook, Oracle, Microsoft, Cisco and Salesforce have also canceled or postponed their annual conferences.

According to estimates by data intelligence company PredictHQ that took over Recode, the direct financial loss from the cancellation of major tech conferences has crossed $ 1.1 billion.

