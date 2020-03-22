Golden Sixty leaves him late in the Hong Kong Derby | Racing News

Golden Sixty went from last to first when he won an exciting edition of the BMW Hong Kong Derby by just a neck from the outsider Playa Del Puente in Sha Tin.

Golden Sixty was sent 6-4 favorite to become the second horse to complete the Hong Kong Four-Year Classic Series, extending its winning sequence to seven, and its professional record to 10 of 11.

But Francis Lui's castrated horse was dragged back into the herd at first under Vincent Ho, and was the last of the 14-runner field after the midpoint, as it moved up to 10 furlongs for the first time.

As the fast-paced lead slowed, Blake Shinn led Playa Del Puente five free stretches down the straight.

However, Ho had started his move in Golden Sixty, and despite having to run around the corner, it was clear that they were the only dangers for the 50-1 shot.

Golden Sixty produced a noticeable belated surge to take down the leader just in time and thus repeat the feat of rapper Dragon in 2017 by winning all three stages of the series.

Ho later insisted that "he was not overly concerned," even when Playa del Puente moved that far, and described Golden Sixty as a "superstar."

He said: "It is incredible. The horse was really fit, it is very difficult to come from behind like this.

"It is an incredible feeling to be able to win the four-year classics, he is a superstar, for sure."

"I was not overly concerned. I know it can produce a very good turn of the foot, and he relaxed very well in the race."

"When I saw the winning post, I knew I should be able to catch it."

Playa Del Puente, previously trained by Mick Halford in Kildare County, also ran a remarkable race to challenge his enormous odds in a closed-door race during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Golden Sixty's stablemate and closest market rival, More Than This, finished another two and a half years in third place.