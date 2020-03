The small country of Georgia can only have 49 confirmed COVID-19 infections, but the virus has shocked its economy.

A state of emergency has been introduced that prohibits meetings of more than 10 people.

%MINIFYHTML4bfbadcbe1ac67d9bb6225a215cd7a2c11% %MINIFYHTML4bfbadcbe1ac67d9bb6225a215cd7a2c12%

While the government has announced an assistance package for businesses and households, many people are already unemployed.

Robin Forestier Walker of Al Jazeera has more on Tbilisi.