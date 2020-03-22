Gaza confirms first two coronavirus cases amid ongoing blockade | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML8258f523167f4efc9c0accccb221591411% %MINIFYHTML8258f523167f4efc9c0accccb221591412%

Palestinian officials have announced the first two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the beleaguered Gaza Strip.

Vice Minister of Health Youssef Abulreesh He said Saturday night that the two Palestinian patients had returned from Pakistan via the Rafah border in Gaza with neighboring Egypt on Thursday.

The couple exhibited symptoms of the disease, including dry cough and high fever, Abulreesh said at a press conference.

He added that the two were quarantined upon arrival and are now in a field hospital in the border city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Abulreesh He urged the nearly two million residents of Gaza to take precautionary measures and practice social distancing by staying home in an attempt to stop the possible spread of the virus.

Workers using protective equipment spray disinfectant as a precaution against coronavirus, in the main market in Gaza City (Adel Hana / The Associated Press)

Gaza authorities, which is in charge of the Hamas group, have decided to close the enclave's restaurants, cafes and reception rooms. Friday prayers in mosques have also been suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an Israeli military unit that is responsible for civil affairs in the occupied territories, announced that as of Sunday, all crossings into Israel from Gaza and the occupied West Bank will be They have closed.

"Merchants, workers, and other permit holders will not be allowed to enter from crossings until further notice," COGAT said on its Twitter page, adding that some exceptions may apply to nurses and health workers, as well as exceptional medical cases.

Palestinians say crossing permits are difficult to obtain, even for those with a medical or humanitarian reason, as each request is accompanied by a lengthy logistical process, usually under the guise of security clearance.

Gaza under siege

Gaza's health system is in ruins and its war-torn residents are especially vulnerable as they have lived under an Israeli-Egyptian siege for almost 13 years.

The air, land and maritime blockade has restricted the entry of essential resources such as health equipment, medicines and construction materials, among others.

Israeli blockade makes Gaza's waste management difficult

Since 2007, Gaza has seen three Israeli assaults that have resulted in the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities and a power plant.

Gaza's houses, offices and hospitals receive an average of four to six hours of electricity per day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Gaza's health system would not be able to cope with an outbreak as hospitals in the strip are overloaded and under-resourced.

The two cases in Gaza bring the total number of COVID-19 patients with COVID-19 to 55, according to local media reports.

Globally, more than 300,000 people have tested positive for the highly infectious disease, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. More than 13,000 people have died from the virus, while some 92,000 have recovered.