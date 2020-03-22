Fun times as NASCAR drivers go virtual during Sunday's iRacing Pro Invitational

NASCAR went viral on Sunday for the iRacing Pro Invitational and the drivers had a blast with the one-time event.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were just some of the big names who participated in the 100-lap simulation-style esports race in a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway .

The race featured competitors from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Cup Series and some NASCAR dignitaries.

The best part of the whole thing? No one seemed to take it so seriously, which led to some very funny moments.

Jimmy Johnson almost missed the start because he was unable to log into the virtual race.

Alex Bowman let his dog take over during a warning.

Post-trace reporters at home became one thing.

Parker Kligerman revealed that his sim team was not that stylish.

Clint Bowyer said his wife really didn't like how much time he spent practicing his simulation equipment.

Denny Hamlin's daughter brought him a drink during the middle of the race.

Fans watched the team boss updates from the living room.

In the end, Hamlin took the victory.

And he may have gotten in trouble with his wife.