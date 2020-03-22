Fox News confirms 4 positive COVID-19 employees at the company

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Fox News Media earlier this weekend, alleging that the news organization confirmed that four people tested positive after taking the COVID-19 test. Fox News Media confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon in a memo published and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Suzanne Scott, executive director of Fox News Media, and Jay Wallace, president of Fox, released their memo earlier this weekend stating that they have just learned that several people at the organization tested positive for the disease.

Their statement claims that they discovered four people at their New York City offices who were positive for COVID-19. Their memo said that medical professionals advised them to quarantine employees who worked near affected people for at least two weeks.

The statement went on to argue that they would follow all precautionary measures, including disinfection and daily disinfection. This Friday, the first case of the virus was diagnosed in an individual from the company.

So far, around 300,000 people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China. California Governor Gavin Newsom has reportedly just implemented a new state order "Safer at Home,quot; designed to curb the spread of the virus and avoid putting undue pressure on the medical system.

Fox News is not the only organization affected by the outbreak. Earlier this week, NBC lost a staff member who worked as an audio technician for several years. Additionally, many of the major networks have temporarily closed their doors and the shows are no longer in production, including Grey’s Anatomy and many others.

However, some of the most popular late-night television shows have chosen to continue broadcasting, albeit in a new home format. For example, before testing positive for COVID-19, Andy Cohen revealed that he would be releasing new episodes on the air.

Ad

Additionally, other stars like Oprah Winfrey have continued to do television programming. Today it was revealed that Winfrey would launch a new talk show on Apple TV +, Oprah Talks COVID-19.



Post views:

0 0