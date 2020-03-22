Four Burkina Faso government ministers test positive for coronavirus | Burkina Faso News

Four government officials in Burkina Faso have been infected with the new coronavirus, according to authorities, as the number of reported cases increased to 64 from 40, the highest in West Africa.

Foreign, mines, education and interior ministers have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, a government spokesman said Saturday.

"The rumor has come true … I just received a notification that I have COVID-19," Foreign Minister Alpha Barry said in a tweet on Friday night, referring to media reports that had speculated on his health.

The Minister of Mines Oumarou Idani, the Minister of Education Stanislas Ouaro and the Minister of the Interior, Simeon Sawadogo, confirmed their cases through posts on Facebook.

A ministerial meeting was held on March 11, according to the government website, but it was not immediately clear if all the ministers attended.

Shabby health system

A poor country of some 20 million people, Burkina Faso has been struggling to cope with a rapidly deteriorating security situation that has seen campaigns by multiple armed groups that have rendered parts of its arid territory ungovernable and forced almost a million people to flee their homes.

International health officials fear that the virus may spread out of control and overwhelm their shabby health system.

The government has implemented measures to stop the spread, including closing land and air borders and banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

Last week, all schools and universities in the West African country closed for the rest of the month.

But before the suspension of religious ceremonies on Friday, the capital's central mosque, Ouagadougou, was filled with hundreds of worshipers gathered to pray.

Burkina Faso reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 9, 10 days after the first case in sub-Saharan Africa was announced in Nigeria on February 28.

NGOs have warned that conflict, displacement and weak health infrastructure could lead to devastating loss of life.

"At best, which is what we are living in right now, we would have only a few cases," Al Jerry-Jonas Mbasha, group coordinator for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Burkina Faso, told Al Jazeera last week.

"In the worst case, we could see death rates five to 10 times higher than the world average."

Al Jazeera reported last week that there were only 400 coronavirus test kits available in Burkina Faso, with only three health centers in the country capable of conducting the tests: two in Ouagadougou and one in the second city of Bobo Dioulasso.

Mbasha urged the international community to intervene to help avoid a major crisis.

"We need technical and financial partners to enter and protect Burkina Faso, like other African countries facing the same situation," Mbasha told Al Jazeera.

Some 40 nations across the continent have reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

Around the world more than 304,500 people have been diagnosed with the infection while almost 13,000 people have died from the disease, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.