Four Alarm Fire in Northeast Minneapolis – Up News Info

The Minneapolis Fire Department is fighting a four-alarm fire in Northeast Minneapolis.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 2000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

The business listed in the direction of the fire is El Taco Riendo, and there are apartments above it. The fire is reported on the first and second floors of the building.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the teams continue to fight fire on both levels.