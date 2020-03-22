For children fleeing war, a store turns into a school

%MINIFYHTML8f54d2d16955a95fb4f0a63a4947290f11% %MINIFYHTML8f54d2d16955a95fb4f0a63a4947290f12%

Throughout his daily commute, pacing the roads back and forth with families fleeing by truck, car, motorcycle, and on foot, Dr. Hnak fears that something will happen to his own wife and children before he can return. .

"When I get to the hospital," he said, "the first thing I do is call home to see my family."

%MINIFYHTML8f54d2d16955a95fb4f0a63a4947290f13% %MINIFYHTML8f54d2d16955a95fb4f0a63a4947290f14%

Schools have also been targeted by Russian and Syrian forces. More than 180 schools are damaged, destroyed or are currently housing the displaced.

%MINIFYHTML8f54d2d16955a95fb4f0a63a4947290f15% %MINIFYHTML8f54d2d16955a95fb4f0a63a4947290f16%

On a single day in February, local aid groups said the air strikes affected eight schools around the city of Idlib, killing three teachers and one student. At least six more students were injured while trying to evacuate.

But everywhere there are children who need education.

Mr. Ahmad, the teacher of the School of Return, once planned to teach philosophy to university students. Now is a good day if you can keep the attention of your young students. The distractions are many: cold fingers, bellies of one meal a day, warplanes growling overhead. And that is if the children come to school.

"I put in a lot of effort, but almost no results," he said. "The students? Most of them are scared every time they hear the sounds of the planes. We have nothing to distract them or teach them. We only have this tent.

For Ahmad, his wife, Malak, 28, and their young son and daughter, the home was the village of Al Iss, on the outskirts of Aleppo, until they fled two months ago. Since then, they have lived in an abandoned leaky building near the camp, sharing a room with 17 other people.

Some of the displaced live in tents, but many sleep in half-finished buildings, under olive trees, or, in some cases, under nothing. According to a survey by the International Rescue Committee, the stores along the Turkish border, which is tightly closed against refugees, have an average of nine people each.