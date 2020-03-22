Food is a top priority on Day 2 of Governor Newsom's home stay order in California – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML3d785ded511f83ae4a2f3ae81fc5c12a11% %MINIFYHTML3d785ded511f83ae4a2f3ae81fc5c12a12%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF / KOVR / AP) – On the second day of Governor Gavin Newsom's unprecedented order to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, many in Northern California focused on basics and food. it was a high priority.

A farmers' market near Lake Merritt in Oakland was packed on a Saturday morning with shoppers waiting in line at a produce stall to buy beets, strawberries, and kale. Most of them were several feet away, but the space didn't seem to be enough for a woman who was walking and yelling "6 feet!" to remind everyone of the rule of keeping a safe distance.

%MINIFYHTML3d785ded511f83ae4a2f3ae81fc5c12a13% %MINIFYHTML3d785ded511f83ae4a2f3ae81fc5c12a14%

Some sellers require buyers to order products instead of choosing them themselves. A farmer posted a sign saying, "Don't touch what you won't buy, please."

%MINIFYHTML3d785ded511f83ae4a2f3ae81fc5c12a15% %MINIFYHTML3d785ded511f83ae4a2f3ae81fc5c12a16%

"If you're not wearing rubber gloves and a mask, you shouldn't be here," said Jeff Hyde, who was wearing both while selling smoked fish. He said sales rose at his booth.

"Food is king right now," he said. "People can't splurge on going to the movies or going out to dinner, so they're buying food."

Across town, Miss Ollie's Caribbean restaurant still offered customers a sliding-scale menu. Chef Sarah Kirnon enacted the "pay what you can,quot; policy last Wednesday. On day 2 of the official shelter at the site, he said that "the people will return for the bush tea and the oxtails."

Up to 500 National Guard soldiers were deployed to help with humanitarian aid and food distribution during the crisis. On Saturday, dozens of them were helping the Sacramento Food Bank. Soldiers have been replacing volunteers who have been ordered to stay home, locking up food and making sure it reaches those in need.

While many have been deployed worldwide, Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma admits, this is unknown territory.

"In all my deployments, I have made humanitarian efforts in Kosovo, in the former Yugoslavia. They have sent me to Iraq, but what we are doing here comes first," Lt. Shiroma said.

The orders to stay home greatly affected food banks with a shortage of volunteers, but also given that many of those volunteers are elderly, and it is essential that they stay home.

"We did not expect that so many people would find themselves in this situation so quickly," said Blake Young, CEO of Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services. "People are scared, so we want to comfort them that we are working hard."

"It gives him a very good feeling of serving his country because our country and the world need him right now," adds Shiroma. "And we all really need to step back right now to know that well, we are in this together."