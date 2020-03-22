Fee waivers, virtual art shows, and online cooking lessons

Jeremy Collins, a representative for U-Haul, said, "For serious conditions around the world, we have typically offered people one month of free storage." (Storage fees for a 5 by 10 foot unit generally start at $ 99.95 per month.)

Virtual karaoke, bingo and trivia

The six-year-old Gaythering Hotel in Miami, which caters to L.G. B. T. Q. community, has taken their weekly karaoke, bingo and online trivia nights.

Drag queen Karla Croqueta hosted a virtual karaoke night on Instagram on Monday, March 16, 8-10 p.m., which drew 485 viewers. "We sang Britney Spears,quot; Toxic "and Salt-N-Pepa,quot; Shoop "and we could have continued," said co-owner Alex Guerra. Virtual trivia nights are Wednesdays at 8 p.m., and bingo nights are Thursdays at 9 p.m., on the property's social media channels.

Virtual travel stories for kids

"When children are trapped at home, they can still travel the world through storybooks," said author Sucheta Rawal, who wrote a series of five "Beato Goes To,quot; books, in which the main character, An explorer cat visits Greenland locations in Japan.

Children around the world are invited to join a 30-minute live session to "meet,quot; the author and listen to a book read; The sessions are held on their Facebook page.

Culinary classes and wine tastings.

Silvia Grossi, executive chef at the 44-room villa, Il Salviatino, in Fiesole, near Florence, Italy, has turned to social media to organize cooking lessons from her own kitchen.

She said these are "easy recipes that can be created with ingredients that most people already have in their homes: flour, spices, canned foods, and eggs, for example." Her Instagram stories are conducted in Italian and have had an "uplifting response," she said. "It is amazing how connected we are, even when we are apart."