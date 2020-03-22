Feds to Approve California State of Disaster Declaration Request – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6bb18135b383bcbc48d7a2082c6a714c11% %MINIFYHTML6bb18135b383bcbc48d7a2082c6a714c12%

President Donald Trump said a California request for a disaster status declaration will be approved very quickly, "perhaps tonight."

The declaration, which was also approved in New York and Washington state, takes advantage of federal emergency funds to help state efforts.

In California, 2,000 additional beds will be added, with additional supplies arriving within 48 hours, Trump said. Additionally, the USNS Mercy will be deployed to Los Angeles to assist with "emergency surge capacity." Trump said.

The National Guard will also be activated and allow the Governor to provide security of support. Eight large medical stations will also be deployed.

A new public / private consortium to free up computing resources to assist vaccine researchers, working with NIH and others. Amazon, Google, MIT and more are invoked.

