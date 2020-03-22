Federal court issues restraining order against website offering bogus coronavirus vaccine – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2faa16a915a346fe46a35b07673e361611% %MINIFYHTML2faa16a915a346fe46a35b07673e361612%

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Justice Department announced Sunday that it took its first action in federal court to combat fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The enforcement action, filed against the operators of a fraudulent website, follows recent instructions from Attorney General William Barr for the department to prioritize detection, investigation, and prosecution of pandemic-related illegal behavior.



As detailed in the civil lawsuit and accompanying court documents filed on March 21, operators of the "coronavirusmedicalkit.com,quot; website are participating in an electronic fraud scheme seeking to profit from the confusion and widespread fear surrounding COVID-19, authorities said.



Information posted on the website claimed to offer consumers access to World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine kits in exchange for a $ 4.95 shipping fee, which consumers would pay by entering their card information. credit on the website.

Currently, there are no legitimate COVID-19 vaccines.

In response to the department's request, US District Judge Robert Pitman issued a temporary restraining order requiring the registrar of the fraudulent website to take immediate action to block public access to it.

US Attorney John F. Bash of the Western District of Texas said Barr ordered the department to prioritize the fraud scheme that arises from the coronavirus emergency.

Therefore, we moved very quickly to close this scam. We hope in the future that responsible web domain registrars will quickly and effectively shut down websites designed to facilitate these scams, "Bash said." My office will continue to be aggressive in targeting this type of despicable fraud for the duration of this emergency. "

Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs of the FBI's San Antonio Field Office said that as we face unprecedented challenges with the COVID-19 crisis, Americans are desperate to find solutions.

"Scammers who seek to capitalize on their fear and uncertainty by selling bogus vaccines or cures not only steal limited resources from our communities, but pose an even greater danger by spreading misinformation and creating confusion. During this difficult time, protecting our communities from these reprehensible fraud schemes will remain a top FBI priority, "Combs said.

Through this, the Department of Justice recommends that Americans take the following precautionary measures to protect themselves from known and emerging scams related to COVID-19:

Independently verify the identity of any company, charity, or individual that contacts you regarding COVID-19.

Check websites and email addresses that offer information, products or services related to COVID-19. Keep in mind that scammers often use addresses that differ only slightly from those belonging to the entities they are impersonating. For example, they could use "cdc.com,quot; or "cdc.org,quot; instead of "cdc.gov,quot;.

Beware of unsolicited emails offering information, supplies or treatment for COVID-19 or requesting your personal information for medical purposes. Legitimate health authorities will not contact the general public in this way.

Do not click links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources. Doing so could download a virus to your computer or device.

Make sure the anti-malware and antivirus software on your computer is working and updated.

Ignore offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure or treatment. Remember, if a vaccine is available, you won't find out for the first time through an email, an online ad, or an unsolicited sales pitch.

See online reviews of any company that offers COVID-19 products or supplies. Avoid companies whose customers have complained about not receiving items.

Research any charities or crowdfunding sites that request donations regarding COVID-19 before making any donation. Remember, an organization may not be legitimate even if it uses words like "CDC,quot; or "government,quot; in its name or has reputable stamps or logos on its materials. For online resources on how to donate wisely, visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website.

Beware of any business, charity, or individual requesting payments or donations in cash, by bank transfer, gift card, or by mail. Do not send money through any of these channels.

Beware of "investment opportunities,quot; linked to COVID-19, especially those based on claims that a small business's products or services can help stop the virus. If you decide to invest, carefully research the investment beforehand. For information on how to avoid investment fraud, visit the website of the US Securities and Exchange Commission. USA (SEC).

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, consumers can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and WHO websites.

Additionally, the public is urged to report suspected fraud related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by emailing disaster @ leo. gov.