Federal officials have released a new document showing how white supremacists discussed plans to arm the coronavirus through "saliva," a "spray bottle,quot; or "lanyard items." His plan was first revealed in a weekly intelligence report released by a federal law enforcement division on February 17, MTO News reported.

Federal investigators were monitoring the communication of well-known white nationalists on Telegram, an encrypted messaging application that has become popular with neo-Nazis.

The feds say they intercepted messages where white supremacists suggested attacking law enforcement officers and "non-white,quot; people with attacks designed to infect them with the coronavirus.

The report wrote: "Violent extremists continue to make bioterrorism a popular topic among them." He added: "Racially motivated white violent extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an 'OBLIGATION' to spread it if any of them contract the virus."

The Federal Protection Service, which is part of the US Department of Homeland Security. The US is a law enforcement agency responsible for protecting federally owned or leased buildings.

The intelligence report, which was supposed to be for law enforcement only, was leaked to the media yesterday. The report suggested that white supremacists were "targeting … law enforcement and minority communities, with some mention of public places in general."

According to the document, extremists discussed a number of methods for coronavirus attacks, such as spending time in public with perceived enemies, leaving "saliva on door handles,quot; at local FBI offices, spitting on elevator buttons, and spread coronavirus germs in "non-white neighborhoods,quot;. "