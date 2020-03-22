FBI: White supremacists plan to use coronavirus as a biological weapon!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Federal officials have released a new document showing how white supremacists discussed plans to arm the coronavirus through "saliva," a "spray bottle,quot; or "lanyard items." His plan was first revealed in a weekly intelligence report released by a federal law enforcement division on February 17, MTO News reported.

Federal investigators were monitoring the communication of well-known white nationalists on Telegram, an encrypted messaging application that has become popular with neo-Nazis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here