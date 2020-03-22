Fans fear Summer Walker may be in an abusive relationship with London On Da Track after watching this video

Summer Walker and London On Da Track have an intermittent relationship. While most of her public moments have been cute, fans now fear that the R,amp;B singer may be in an abusive relationship.

In a video posted and deleted on London Instagram, the producer has his hands around his girlfriend's neck and tells her that she is uncomfortable. She explains that while he's meant to be cute, it actually hurts, to which London makes him say he loves him before he lets her go.

The expression on his face seemed to hurt him, but he also had a smile that confused viewers.

So no one else felt awkward watching the Summer Walker and LondonOnDaTrack video🧐 pic.twitter.com/PX4AgQYGD2 – Merø (@ ChaniJ99) March 22, 2020

While some fans claim they were only joking, others feel that she was being serious and that her behavior was troubling.

Another detail that made Walker's followers doubt the incident is that she shared an informative post about the help that can be obtained if they are quarantined with an abusive partner. It also doesn't help that Summer suffers from mental health problems, something that has been made public.

Some viewers turned to Twitter to express their concern.

‘That Summer Walker and Londononondatrack video made me hella worried about her. I wouldn't be surprised if he was abusing her, "said one.

Another added: ‘Ugh Londonondatrack and Summer Walker have me a little upset. she looks awkward. "

This user wrote: ‘So no one else was uncomfortable watching the Summer Walker and LondonOnDaTrack video. "

‘I don't see how people are making fun of this after seeing that. I don't know what the relationship is like, but my man would never hug me like that, especially if it hurts. He could have easily tipped his chin for a kiss, but he was possessive and in front of the camera. I understand that he has grown and can go, but I also understand that I am foolishly in love with someone and I hope he realizes that he deserves better, "commented another in a new video post.

