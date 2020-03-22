‘Face The Nation’ team talks about ‘Clarity’ in Coronavirus Confusion – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0034a1046fa1a72fafa0d69e04367e1b11% %MINIFYHTML0034a1046fa1a72fafa0d69e04367e1b12%

DEADLINE: First of all, only from a logistical point of view, you are working mainly from home, how is it working?

MARY HAGER: I think right now it is a challenge because there is a lot of information and a lot of it is done by email. We also have working Slack channels. We have held Zoom conferences. We've made bigger network editorial calls, smaller network editorial calls, so it's a challenge. We'll probably only see each other on Sunday for a short period of time.

DEADLINE: How did it work last Sunday?

HAGER: It was difficult last Sunday. Our broadcast center in New York closed because we had a couple of reported cases and they wanted to make sure the building was cleaned, and also make sure that anyone who had come into contact with people who tested positive knew about it. So many of the resources, much of the responsibility fell to the Washington office.

DEADLINE: Margaret, has it made the preparation process, the reporting process more difficult?

MARGARET BRENNAN: It was the preparation. It is uncomfortable. Not everyone can sit in the same room and have conversations. … I'm sure everyone in every industry is going through exactly the same thing related to that. And there is something different when you are not face to face with someone.

Reports, in terms of making calls, in terms of reading in terms of research, we are doing the same thing we always do. … In any case, people now need some healing. They need some separation of fact, clarity, and editorial in a way that is different from "day after day." I think people are probably really overwhelmed. We are overwhelmed by the amount of information you enter. And that's what we're trying to do before we get to Sunday, to clearly introduce viewers, here are the main things you need to know on the health front to protect yourself and your family. Here's what's to come next week as best we can determine from the guests we've contacted for you who have information on policy makers.

(Dr. Anthony) Fauci sat with us last Sunday and said he would not be comfortable going to restaurants, personally, and two days later, the government (guidelines). So I think we are thinking about our level of responsibility, in a way of trying to ask the things that viewers need to know to stay safe. And you also need to know how to protect and plan ahead, particularly on the economic front because there is so much uncertainty right now. As we are in this recession, as many banks have already come out and said: & # 39; We are in the middle of a real recession here & # 39 ;. So we have those two things that we are trying to develop last Sunday and certainly this Sunday as well, which changed dramatically over the course of seven days.

DEADLINE: In January you asked Tom Cotton about China and its response to the coronavirus.

BRENNAN: I knew it was someone who covered the global market for a decade in the midst of a financial crisis, and someone who covered national security and foreign affairs, while I continue to do that, the kind of outbreak that was happening in China was going to have global complications … Tom Cotton had been talking about the need. He had obviously been informed at the time, as a member of the intelligence committee, about what was happening and was raising red flags at the time. There were people on Capitol Hill who were perhaps more like hawks who are raising concerns. There were health officials. It just wasn't necessarily making its way. And for me, I saw the connection that China is the second largest economy in the world. It is incredibly interconnected with everything we do. And any kind of economic slowdown there would have an impact here. But I don't think any of us project the level of dramatic change that we would see on the American shores as a result of this getting here that way.