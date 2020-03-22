F1 Virtual Bahrain GP: Renault wins amid entertainment and chaos

%MINIFYHTML8af8e616ea9df2fe95cd0ebc5eb349df11% %MINIFYHTML8af8e616ea9df2fe95cd0ebc5eb349df12%









%MINIFYHTML8af8e616ea9df2fe95cd0ebc5eb349df13% %MINIFYHTML8af8e616ea9df2fe95cd0ebc5eb349df14%







0:31



Lando Norris is pushed and loses fourth on the line to Jimmy Broadbent.

Lando Norris is pushed and loses fourth on the line to Jimmy Broadbent.

Formula 1 hosted a Bahrain GP on Sunday, but not as you know it, as the sport offered fans an entertaining escape from Esports to fill the current void of live racing.

%MINIFYHTML8af8e616ea9df2fe95cd0ebc5eb349df15% %MINIFYHTML8af8e616ea9df2fe95cd0ebc5eb349df16%

On the same day, the enlightened race should have taken place in the Sakhir desert before the wave of postponements amid the coronavirus pandemic, F1 teams were represented by a mix of current and former drivers, rising stars and others. celebrities while competing with each other. remotely in the PC game F1 2019.

There was chaos, there was carnage and, in the midst of it all, a lot of competitiveness, as the 20 drivers with diverse professional backgrounds adopted the virtual version of one of the most dramatic tracks in F1.

It offered the unique insight of current F1 drivers Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi competing against Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, golfer Ian Poulter and singer-songwriter Liam Payne, to name just three.

The race was won by Renault test driver Guanyu Zhou as the 20-year-old Chinese man beat Philipp Eng pole pole at Red Bull midway through the 14-lap race.

But the action behind it was totally unpredictable.

0:32 Sky F1's own Johnny Herbert crashes into the wall destroying his front wing in the process. Sky F1's own Johnny Herbert crashes into the wall destroying his front wing in the process.

Much of the drama was provided by Skyro's Johnny Herbert, who was involved in two of the event's most memorable moments.

The three-time grand prize winner crashed his Alfa Romeo through a track barrier in qualifying and then, from 16th place on the grid, he drove to the head of the race starting from the first corner.

However, Herbert's stellar start came with a considerable caveat: He drove straight through the grass in the first corner, for which the virtual butler imposed a time penalty on him.

0:47 Nico Hulkenberg crashes into a wall in the first lap of the Virtual Bahrain GP, ​​while Johnny Herbert takes the lead from 16 Nico Hulkenberg crashes into a wall in the first lap of the Virtual Bahrain GP, ​​while Johnny Herbert takes the lead from 16

Norris, a sports expert, experienced technical problems with his simulation system at home, leaving him unable to participate in qualifying before the computer's artificial intelligence robot took over his car during the first part of the race.

But once the McLaren driver was really running, Norris raced in typical style and headed for the room before a dramatic collision at the final corner with Jimmy Broadbent threw the 20-year-old's car at the wall.

More to follow …