F1 Virtual Bahrain GP: Renault wins amid entertainment and chaos

Inaugural Virtual GP won by Guanyu Zhou of China for Renault; Herbert and Norris star in an incident-filled race around Sakhir

















0:31



Lando Norris is pushed and loses fourth on the line to Jimmy Broadbent.

Lando Norris is pushed and loses fourth on the line to Jimmy Broadbent.

%MINIFYHTML4c1e599f80b1f3806adc1a968806b65d11% %MINIFYHTML4c1e599f80b1f3806adc1a968806b65d12%

Formula 1 hosted a Bahrain GP on Sunday, but not as you know it, as the sport offered fans an entertaining escape from Esports to fill the current void of live racing.

On the same day, the enlightened race should have taken place in the Sakhir desert before the wave of postponements amid the coronavirus pandemic, F1 teams were represented by a mix of current and former drivers, rising stars and others. celebrities while competing with each other. remotely in the PC game F1 2019.

There was chaos, there was carnage and, in the midst of everything, there was no lack of sports competitiveness, since the 20 drivers with diverse professional backgrounds took the virtual version of one of the easiest tracks to overtake in F1.

The race offered a unique insight into current and former F1 drivers such as Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, Nico Hulkenberg, Johnny Herbert and Anthony Davidson, pitting Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, golfer Ian Poulter and singer-songwriter Liam Payne. .

2:15 Guanyu Zhou says that no foolish move at the start of the race was the key to his victory at the Bahrain Virtual GP. Guanyu Zhou says that no foolish move at the start of the race was the key to his victory at the Bahrain Virtual GP.

The race was won by Renault test driver Guanyu Zhou after the 20-year-old Chinese man beat pole pole Philipp Eng at Red Bull midway through the short 14-lap race.

Stoffel Vandoorne, the Mercedes reserve driver, took second place late from Eng.

But the action behind it was fun and totally unpredictable.

0:32 Sky F1's own Johnny Herbert crashes into the wall destroying his front wing in the process. Sky F1's own Johnny Herbert crashes into the wall destroying his front wing in the process.

Much of the drama was provided by Herbert of Sky F1, who was involved in two of the event's most memorable moments.

The three-time grand prize winner crashed his Alfa Romeo through an ad-blocking barrier next to the track in qualifying and then, from 16th place on the grid, he drove to the head of the race starting from the first corner.

However, Herbert's stellar start came with a considerable caveat: He had driven straight through the grass in the first corner, so the virtual butlers gave him a time penalty and rejected the order.

0:47 Nico Hulkenberg crashes into a wall on the first lap of the Virtual Bahrain GP, ​​while Johnny Herbert takes the lead from 16! Nico Hulkenberg crashes into a wall on the first lap of the Virtual Bahrain GP, ​​while Johnny Herbert takes the lead from 16!

But for Sky Sports expert Anthony Davidson, the actual race never officially started …

Well, I had a great time driving for 29 laps, unaware that the original race was restarted. I hope you enjoyed watching the "other race,quot;! pic.twitter.com/DS2X76JEy4 – Anthony Davidson (@antdavidson) March 22, 2020

Esports Norris experiences technical problems of its own with its simulation system at home, leaving the McLaren driver unable to participate in qualifying. The computer's AI robot took over his car during the first part of the race, as the problems persisted.

But once the McLaren driver started running for real, Norris ran in typical style and headed for the room before a dramatic final-corner collision with Jimmy Broadbent sent the 20-year-old driver's car to the barriers.

Norris, who called up his McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the qualifying-race break, came home fifth ahead of Williams & # 39; Latifi.