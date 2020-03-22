F1 Virtual Bahrain GP is broadcast live on Sky Sports channels

%MINIFYHTML24f08da5f3149efb43f3f5f5ac20bb9d11% %MINIFYHTML24f08da5f3149efb43f3f5f5ac20bb9d12%

Tune in starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night as F1 launches into the virtual world with a race around Sakhir! Drivers and celebrities ready to race







Sky Sports will air the Bahrain F1 Virtual Esports Grand Prix on Sunday night when the sport returns to a different type of racing entertainment amid the coronavirus crisis.

The event begins at 8 p.m. and it is broadcast on three channels: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.

The event will also be covered in its entirety on Sky F1's digital and social platforms, with video clips and a live blog.

A mix of current, reserve and past drivers, as well as special guests, are expected to appear, with F1 set up to confirm the impending lineup.

F1 ESports Live

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi is already confirmed, as is former driver Nico Hulkenberg. Legendary Olympic cycling champion-turned-racer Sir Chris Hoy signed up to compete for Red Bull, while golfer Ian Poulter will compete for Renault.

Since the 2020 season won't start until June at the earliest, F1 is filling the racing gap by turning to Esports with a Virtual Grand Prix to take place in lieu of every actual race.

"The first race of the series will see current F1 drivers lined up on the grid along with a series of stars to be announced in due course," F1 said.

"To ensure the safety of the participants at this time, each driver will join the race remotely, with a host broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena (or remotely if necessary)."

Using the 2019 PC video game F1, the first virtual GP on the Sakhir track will be a 50 percent race with 28 laps and will feature a qualifying session.