F1 drivers Ian Poulter and Sir Chris Hoy sign up for virtual F1 GP

Today's celebrities and drivers are gearing up for the Bahrain VIRTUAL Grand Prix tonight, live on Sky Sports. Sky F1's Anthony Davidson anticipates the event!

Past and present F1 drivers, along with sports stars Sir Chris Hoy and Ian Poulter, are among the competitors at the Bahrain Virtual GP on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports.

Esports' battle for the Sakhir circuit will feature a qualifying session and a race in the 2019 PC F1 game with competitors running remotely.

The 90-minute event is live on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and the Sky F1 YouTube page starting at 8 p.m.

The current 10 teams have been invited to participate on the field and the Esports grid is set to be an eclectic mix of experienced F1 drivers, promising young stars and sports stars from other fields.

Already confirmed is six-time Olympic cycling gold medalist Sir Chris Hoy, who will compete for Red Bull after retiring, and golfer Ian Poulter.

Who runs in the virtual GP?

Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes)

Esteban Gutiérrez (Mercedes)

Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari)

Dino Beganovic (Ferrari)

Sir Chris Hoy (Red Bull)

Philipp Eng (Red Bull)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Ian Poulter (Renault)

Guanyu Zhou (Renault)

Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Nico Hulkenberg (TBC Team)

Anthony Davidson (team to be confirmed)

Johnny Herbert (team to be confirmed)

More riders and teams to be confirmed …