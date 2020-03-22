Evelyn Lozada and OG return for a new season of basketball wives!

The new season of Basketball Wives is ready, and two of your favorite ladies, Evelyn Lozada and Ogom "OG,quot; Chijindu, will return, according to MTO News.

And you can expect fireworks between the two beauties.

Evelyn and OG are currently locked in a very bitter lawsuit. Evelyn sued OG for defamation, alleging that her former co-star defamed her, saying Evelyn practices "colorism."

OG countered Evelyn, calling her lawsuit "frivolous."

But it's not just about demand: there are really problems between the two women. In the last season of Basketball Wives, OG, a former soccer player, threatened to hit Evelyn.

And the tensions were so high that the producers refused to film the Basketball Wives Gathering with Evelyn and OG in the same room.

Now imagine fireworks, when the two of you are together for an entire season.

According to a member of the production, filming for the new season of Basketball Wives has already started, and both will be cast members next season. But it has been postponed due to the coronavirus.