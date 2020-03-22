Home Entertainment Evelyn Lozada and OG return for a new season of basketball wives!

The new season of Basketball Wives is ready, and two of your favorite ladies, Evelyn Lozada and Ogom "OG,quot; Chijindu, will return, according to MTO News.

And you can expect fireworks between the two beauties.

Evelyn and OG are currently locked in a very bitter lawsuit. Evelyn sued OG for defamation, alleging that her former co-star defamed her, saying Evelyn practices "colorism."

OG countered Evelyn, calling her lawsuit "frivolous."

