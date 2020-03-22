Eva Marcille points out to whom we should be grateful during these terrible times

Eva Marcille shared a message on her social media account highlighting some of the people she should be grateful for when this is all over. Check out the message Eva shared with her fans on social media.

Someone commented, "Don't forget about us pharmacists, too," and another follower said, "Yes, custodians like me and my team who clean the building and disinfect surfaces and areas so people are safe thanks."

Another Ome commenter wrote: ‘It seems that most CEOs and billionaires never help, haha, it's always us who make it work. God bless nurses, doctors, first responders, and everyone else! "And someone else said," And the doctors who worked tirelessly and without the proper gears. "

Another fan also mentioned doctors and therapists: "What about those respiratory therapists and doctors?"

Someone else said, "Let's not forget the emergency personnel (firefighters, police, doctors, etc.)."

Another commenter said: ‘Working in a hospital doing environmental services right now is NARROW to say the least right now !!!! I'm so tired that tired is tired. "

A follower posted this: ‘Very well said and sounds charming. But we will forget. And our addiction to celebrities and social media will make sure we do. Such is the way of our society. #addictedtofame ".

A sponsor posted, "Damn it because I would definitely love to be home with the kids, but no, I'm still here working."

A nurse told Eva: & # 39; @evamarcille Being a nurse is a bitter / sweet profession, however I (fellow nurses) love my (our) job … things are difficult right now without having enough (no ) PPE … but we are #nurselife warriors ".

Not long ago, Eva made her fans smile when she shared a video shot by her daughter, Marley. People sent their love to the family in the comments.



