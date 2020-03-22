Estes Park to Close Hotels, Motels, and Vacation Rentals for 4 Weeks During Coronavirus

Hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Estes Park have been ordered to close their doors on Monday as health and city officials seek to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We have seen how quickly this virus can spread in tourist communities across our state," city administrator Travis Machalek said in a statement Sunday, adding that he believed the order from the city and the Department County Health and Environment Policy was necessary "to protect the health and safety of Estes Park residents."

The restrictions begin at noon Monday and last until April 17, according to a city statement. The move follows the closure of Rocky Mountain National Park last week, a move that had been requested by both the county health department and Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa.

Both efforts are an attempt to limit visitors to the city, which saw its first positive coronavirus test on Thursday. Housing restrictions exclude local workers, long-term residents of short-term facilities, and those who are ill or quarantined.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision," Machalek said in the statement. "I am fully aware of the impacts these actions have on companies and their employees … Our friends and neighbors are affected, but everyone's health comes first."

Estes Park joins a growing list of heavily tourist-dependent communities that have shut down major industries, attractions and accommodations in a bid to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gunnison, Summit and San Miguel counties have also closed their short-term accommodations.

