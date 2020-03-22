ESPN8 The Eight Explained: How To See All The Strange Sports Schedule From Dodgeball To Marble Races.

ESPN will bring "The Eight,quot; on Sunday to meet live sports.

It is a bold strategy, Cotton.

With the continued spread of the coronavirus in the United States, it should be profitable for sports fans trapped at home. From the Johnsonville Cornhole Championships to Moxie Games 3, fans can watch some of the darkest sports for 24 hours for the fourth edition of ESPN8.

What is ESPN 8 The Eight?

ESPN's "The Eight,quot; is a reference to the 2004 sports comedy "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story." ESPN began the tradition in 2017, broadcasting the first 24-hour marathon on August 8, to highlight some of the darkest sports in the United States and around the world. A United States Dodgeball Continental Cup matchup between the United States and Canada will be televised at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN The Eight 2020 schedule

ESPN's "The Eight,quot; programming begins at midnight on Sunday, March 22 and lasts 24 hours. ESPN8 is not a real channel; the network renames ESPN2 as "The Eight,quot; during the marathon. You can find the channel where ESPN2 normally broadcasts through your cable provider.

Here is the full schedule:

Time (ET) Program Midnight Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle 2 am. World Ax Throwing League: World Championship 2019 4 a.m. USA Ultimate Open Championship USA 6 am. Spikeball University Championship 2019 7 am. Las Vegas Highland Games 2019 7:30 am. Putt Putt Championships 8 a.m. IDEAL National Electricians Championship 2019 9 a.m. E: 60 as part of & # 39; The Ocho & # 39; 09:30 am. 51st National Stone Jumping Competition 10:30 a.m. World Sports Stacking Championships 2007 11:30 am. 2019 world spinning championship 12 p.m. 2006 Krystal Burger World Championship 1 pm. Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship 2006 2 p.m. TramDriver European Championship 3 p.m. 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League 3:30 pm. 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spit Championship 4 p.m. Professional arm wrestling championships 4:30 pm. Golden Tee World Championship 2019 5 pm. Tetris Classic World Championship 2018 5:30 pm. E: 60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual 6:30 pm. United States Dodgeball Continental Cup: United States vs. Canada 7:30 pm. Jelle's marble races 2019 8 p.m. Slippery Stairs: College Tour 8:30 pm. Death Diving World Championship 2019 9:30 pm. Dodge Juggle 3 10:30 pm. Moxie Games 3

Johnsonville ACL Cornhole 2020 Kickoff Battle

It is a repeat of the tournament in February that had more than $ 67,000 in prizes. You'll want to see the single-man battle between Ryan Windsor and Jamie Graham.

World Ax Throwing League: World Championship 2019

Travel to Tuscon to see more than 100 participants drop axes. For what it's worth, the WATL logo gives other major sports leagues a shot.

USA Ultimate Open Championship USA

Ultimate Frisbee is a competitive sport, and you can see different divisions compete for championships in Blaine, Minnesota. This is the triple crown event you have never seen.

Spikeball University Championship 2019

Relive the national championships and club rivalry between Georgia and Texas A,amp;M. Cal Poly-Slo is also an important player in this sport. Who needs the second round of the NCAA tournament?

Las Vegas Highland Games 2019

Casinos in Las Vegas are closed, but you can relive this festival featuring a decathlon with Scottish games. There are several stone and hammer throws, but you must follow the rules.

Putt Putt Championships

The Professional Putter Association championships are not until September, but spectators can see players attack the classic greens here. 2019 national champion Sid Davis is at the top of his game.

IDEAL National Electricians Championship 2019

Professionals can earn $ 60,000 and apprentices can earn $ 40,000. It is where "electricians become legends." The qualifying events for the 2020 championship have been suspended until April 13.

E: 60 as part of & # 39; The Ocho & # 39;

ESPN's documentary series features dark sports stories from around the world.

51st National Stone Jumping Competition

Mackinac Island in Michigan is home to this event, and this is an opportunity to see Guinness world record holder Kurt Steiner in action. He is the man who once managed to jump a stone 88 times through water.

World Sports Stacking Championships 2007

This looks like one of those viral competitions, but it's about the technique of stacking cups. It only takes one mistake to lose a heated duel.

2019 world spinning championship

Fremont Street in Las Vegas is home to this competition, and the first round is intense. You have 30 seconds to show the judges how much "spin game,quot; you have. Watch Hall of Famer Matt Dolan go to work at the 2019 championships.

2006 Krystal Burger World Championship

This is one of the legendary battles in the history of eating hamburgers. It is when Takeru "Tsunami,quot; Kobayashi beat Joey Chestnut by eating 97 hamburgers. Chestnut would set the record again with 103 the following season, but no one will forget this International Competitive Food Federation (IFOCE) in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship 2006

This is another classic duel between Kobayashi and Chestnut for an event that took place in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Kobayashi and Chestnut combined to eat 103 brats in this battle. Tune in to see who wins.

TramDriver European Championship

This year's championships have been postponed until May, but it's an opportunity for viewers to see which European country has the best tram drivers. A total of 21 countries competed in last year's championships in Brussels.

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League

SFFL competitions take place in the "Rectagon,quot;, and this sport, created in New Zealand, allows viewers to see two "stupid robots,quot; face off. There are different height and weight classes, but the rules on teasing may be a bit unusual.

46th Annual Cherry Pit Spit Championship

Michigan is one of the nation's top cherry growers, and this summer competition in Eau Claire, Michigan is a unique (disgusting?) Way to celebrate that reputation. Watch Kevin "Boomerang,quot; Bartz, a 53-year-old legend in sports, tear down last year's championship.

Professional arm wrestling championships

You'll see "Over the Top,quot; sometime in the next three weeks, but there's no substitute for the real thing. The Chicago-based World Armwrestling League has increased in popularity. Would you like to go against any of these competitors?

Golden Tee World Championship 2019

The barroom game has grown into a three-day championship in Las Vegas with more than $ 135,000 in prizes. We also enjoy listening Adam Kramer to analyze.

Tetris Classic World Championship 2018

Nintendo's game has been competitive since the legendary Thor Aackerlund won the first championship in 1990. The Portland, Oregon event generally attracts more than 6,000 competitors. Of course, do not put that music in your head.

United States Dodgeball Continental Cup: United States vs. Canada

There is the "Miracle on Ice," then there is that miraculous return the United States accomplished at the Continental Cup in 2019. Watch the Americans recover from a 12-2 deficit in this memorable matchup.

Jelle & # 39; s Marble Races 2019

The marble races have taken off on Twitter this week, and here you can see all the competition. The game, invented by Jelle Bakker in Wervershoof, the Netherlands, can be viewed in its entirety here.

Slippery Stairs: College Tour

It is a fairly simple concept. Contestants try to climb stairs covered in slippery substances. It also gives college students a chance to test their streaming skills.

Death Diving World Championship 2019

Watch contestants dive from a 10-meter platform in classic freestyle competitions in Norway. You can relive Miriam Hamberg's unforgettable performance here.

Dodge Juggle 3

It is a cross between juggling and dodgeball. There are different formats for this game, and they are all fun.

Moxie Games 3

Close the day off with the Moxie Games, which also include dodging juggling and other weird competitions. The three-day event in Las Vegas will take place in December.