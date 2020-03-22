Erin Lim's coach shares his cardiovascular circuit without a team

Welcome to the Erin Lim show. Nerd The summary. We are talking about the gun show.

"If you need something else to call Erin,quot;, longtime coach Hannah Joy he says to E! News from his dedicated client, "His name in the gym is Guns Lim." So now you know. Lim joked, "That's what they call me on these streets, so, uh, change your phone book."

%MINIFYHTMLeaa3071a8317b9a5188ab64def49b2cf13% %MINIFYHTMLeaa3071a8317b9a5188ab64def49b2cf14%

For those, uh, looking for his own nickname and sculpted arms (and legs, loot, and core) to match, Joy agreed to walk E! News through the circuit training session he uses in Lim. One that conveniently, in this era of gym closings and social distancing, requires no equipment or heavy lifting.