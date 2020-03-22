Erin Lim's coach shares his cardiovascular circuit without a team

Welcome to the Erin Lim show. Nerd The summary. We are talking about the gun show.
"If you need something else to call Erin,quot;, longtime coach Hannah Joy he says to E! News from his dedicated client, "His name in the gym is Guns Lim." So now you know. Lim joked, "That's what they call me on these streets, so, uh, change your phone book."
For those, uh, looking for his own nickname and sculpted arms (and legs, loot, and core) to match, Joy agreed to walk E! News through the circuit training session he uses in Lim. One that conveniently, in this era of gym closings and social distancing, requires no equipment or heavy lifting.
Joy and Lim went to work with just a hand towel and a bench. (Although the latter can be exchanged with a sofa, a chair or anything elevated). But what this routine lacks in complicated machinery, it makes up for with the potential to sweat and sculpt. Also, the important angle on mental health, Lim says, "This is good for your sanity!"
So grab a kitchen towel (why don't you wash your hands while you're there too?) And follow the video above. Once you have crushed all eight movements, take a breath (maybe wash your hands?), And then repeat two or three more times.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Split lunge
Stand in front of a bench (or sofa, chair, or any willing participant) and place your right foot on top, with your heel up. Keep the towel taut in each hand. Step forward with your left foot and lunge, keeping your knee above the ankle. At the bottom of the lunge, raise your arms above your head and lower again before stretching your legs. Do 15 repetitions on each side.
Split jumps
Starting in a lunge position with your right leg forward, push off the ground to jump into the air, landing with your left leg forward. Continue for 30 seconds. (Optional high social distance five).
Squats in and out
Holding the towel in front of you while standing, lower yourself to a narrow squat. Coming out on the right foot without stretching your legs, move on to a wide squat. Return your right foot to the narrow squat position, then step your left foot into a wide squat position. Be sure to continue pulling the taut towel to work your upper body as well. Or try Joy's mod. Continue for 40 seconds.
Static squat with row
Without straightening from the squat position, lower the towel to your knees, paddle your elbows back, bring the towel to your chest, stretch your arms, and then lift it back over your head. Do 12 repetitions.
Shit dips
Consider this your active recovery. Sit with your legs in front of your knees bent, your hands behind you with your fingers pointing toward your rear. Keeping your feet flat on the floor, raise your hands. Bend arms to lower and push up, reaching right hand to left foot. Continue, alternating hands and feet, for 40 seconds.
Reverse table
Without lowering your butt to the floor, straighten your arms in a tabletop position. Hold for 30 seconds.
Swimmers
Lie on your stomach, then lift both arms and legs off the floor. "Swim,quot; arms and legs up and down for 30 seconds. "This is great everywhere," says Joy. "Your core and your back are really getting stronger with this movement, but also with that loot."
Plank rocker
Push up into a plank position with your forearms flat on the floor, legs straight behind you. Then move your body back and forth, keeping your back straight. Do 15 reps.
Ready to spice things up a bit? Try hooking up 5 and 10 pound weights, a mini band and jump on the internet. "If you want more workouts at home, you can definitely see Hannah on IG," says Lim. Or head over to their website.
And once you've conquered Lim's moves, feel free to change it by giving Blake Livelycardio routine and Kim KardashianLoot exercises for spinning.
