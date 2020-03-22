Emirates Suspends All Passenger Flights Due to Coronavirus Outbreak | News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will shut down passenger services for its national airline, one of the largest airlines in the world that will be a victim of the economic effect of the new coronavirus.

The Dubai-based carrier says the decision was made to preserve commercial viability and ensure there are no job losses.

%MINIFYHTMLc53ff1999086eb102abf25cd2e9f932411% %MINIFYHTMLc53ff1999086eb102abf25cd2e9f932412%

There are 153 confirmed cases in the UAE, of which 38 have recovered.

The death toll there is two.

Kurt Hofmann, an aviation journalist at Air Transport World and Aviation Week, discusses the results with Al Jazeera.