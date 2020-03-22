Eminem's daughter Hailie refuses to put on a full outfit while in quarantine, but still kills the fashion game!

Like almost everyone else, Eminem's daughter Hailie has been quarantined and appears to be losing motivation to dress head to toe for her Instagram page. The influencer went to her platform to show fans that while she had put together a set for photos, she was only wearing sneakers on the bottom.

Furthermore, she also updated everyone on how she and her dog had been isolated and it seems that they are both desperate for some time outside.

The post featured several mirror selfies and the 24-year-old looked as beautiful and fit as ever.

Obviously, she still had her fashion, but she refused to put on a full outfit if she wasn't going anywhere.

Hailie balanced a leather bomber on a graphic T-shirt, paired seamlessly with a pair of tight white pants.

In the caption, he lamented the quarantine and wrote: ‘Self-isolation day … 7? I want to go out with my friends as much as Lottie wants to go out and I refuse to put on full suits to take photos. "

Sure enough, her adorable dog was in the background at the second click, staring out the window at the still world.

Then he reminded his 2 million followers that: ‘But seriously, it's so important to stay safe and healthy and social distance / stay home right now! The sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus and return to normalcy! "

It's great to see that the Instagram model is taking the pandemic seriously and using her platform to raise awareness.

This occurs after she also scoffed a little earlier in the week in the subtitle of another post: "In the corner of washing your hands and not touching your face."

The photo he had posted showed her posing at an intersection.



