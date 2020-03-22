Elizabeth Hurley, 54, is hypnotizing in a new photo in which she wears a small black hugging body dress that she bought in 2005

Elizabeth Hurley was among the list of celebrities who turned to Instagram to advise on the current coronavirus pandemic, as the 54-year-old actress did so with a stunning new photograph.

In the picture, Hurley, famous for her flawless figure, posed for the camera in a shiny black dress with a very revealing neckline that showed off her ample assets.

The outfit seemed perfectly suited to Hurley's toned frame, and she paired the ensemble with a pair of long diamond earrings and a bracelet.

With his stunning photo, The real ones Star advised her many followers to avoid going out, as she captioned her post with the words, "Why go out when you can stay?"

In the image description, the brunette also stated that it was better to recycle outfits, and stated that the complement's black dress was 15 years old.

She wrote: "Why go out when you can stay? Why buy new dresses if you can squeeze into one you've had for 15 years? #staysafe #homeiswheretheheartis ❤️ ".

A follower shared, "Okay, that made me stop worrying about viruses for a while!" I would hate to have a quarantine with you. "

This sponsor stated, "You look amazingly beautiful xx. You look amazing more now than ever. ❤️"

Another fan revealed, "I can't take my eyes off your hypnotic eyes," I agree! Well …… except for the dresses. I don't have any of those. 🤣❤️ "

The popular actress recently made headlines when she was one of the guests on the popular YouTube series, The Zone T.

During her appearance on the show, Hurley opened up to an honest discussion with her longtime friend, Trinny Woodall, about how she kept her looks so young despite her age.

According to the beauty, even though she never worked, she tried to stay very active and also used duct tape whenever she had to wear a more revealing outfit. "

At one point during the interview, Woodall stated: “You have famous and beautiful breasts. You're the only woman I know in her 50s who wears an incredibly successful neck, "and Hurley easily shares his secret, which turns out to be that he always sleeps in bras."

Hurley can introduce himself to a new generation, thanks to social media.



