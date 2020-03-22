Egypt's El-Sisi Says Managing Coronavirus Crisis & # 39; Transparently & # 39; | news from egypt

%MINIFYHTML5b1548b45ed08bc8fb5c5b4b6e425fce11% %MINIFYHTML5b1548b45ed08bc8fb5c5b4b6e425fce12%

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said his government is dealing with the new coronavirus pandemic with "full transparency,quot; and denied the allegations that the infection rate is being suppressed.

So far, the country's Ministry of Health has recorded 10 deaths from 294 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease, but speculation that the actual numbers are higher has circulated on social media in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on governments across the Middle East to be more forthcoming with information about new virus infections to contain their spread in the region.

"We have addressed the issue from the beginning and, as always, with full transparency … all statements by the health ministry and the government reflect the reality in which we live," el-Sisi said in a televised speech.

"Why would we hide something from you?" he asked, adding that those who question the official data "want to make people feel insecure."

"I ask the Egyptians to stay home for two more weeks," he said.

"Help us get through this stage, or the scale of infections will be higher. I say this because the medical definition of this virus is that it spreads rapidly," added el-Sisi in his first public comments on the COVID-19 disease.

He said his government has allocated 100,000 million Egyptian pounds ($ 6.4 billion) to finance the plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Hard measures

The Egyptian authorities have imposed harsh measures to limit social interaction in the country of 100 million inhabitants.

Schools and universities have closed, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, sports clubs and shopping malls have closed at 7 p.m. (17:00 GMT), and many public sector employees have been told to avoid the workplace.

Egypt on Thursday stopped air traffic until the end of March.

On Saturday, the country's religious authorities ordered the closure of all mosques and churches and banned communal prayer meetings for at least two weeks.

During his speech, el-Sisi announced a series of economic measures, including reducing the prices of natural gas and electricity to industries, and postponing the repayment of loans for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Other measures included the central bank's allocation of 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($ 1.3 billion) to support the country's stock exchange.