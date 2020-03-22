Duke, Seton Hall, Maryland and Baylor to the Final Four? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML5831c05bebb0a617a815ed2da853cd3d11% %MINIFYHTML5831c05bebb0a617a815ed2da853cd3d12%

Thursday would have been the opening day of the NCAA Tournament. Since the day has come and gone without March Madness, fans, journalists and organizations alike are trying to find ways to cope without basketball.

For some, like the NCAA, that means bringing together a group of the tournament's best moments and having fans vote for them as they relive some of the biggest surprises and best shots from the Marches' past.

For others, like the good people of Axios That means taking the final projections from bracheologist Joe Lunardi, putting them in parentheses, and running a simulation of what might have been. That is exactly what they did and now we have a Final Four. At least one version of it.

Axios " The bracket was played similarly to the college basketball general arc this year. With only four teams remaining, there was only one # 1 seed, two # 3 seeds, and one # 4 seed competing to cut the nets in Atlanta. The teams left standing? Baylor Bears by Scott Drew, Duke Blue Devils by Mike Krzyzewski, Seton Hall Pirates by Kevin Willard and Maryland Terrapins by Mark Turgeon.

How do we get here? Let's dive in.

As expected from this college basketball season, there were a few surprises in the early rounds. The # 13 seed North Texas eliminated the # 4 seed Wisconsin and the # 5 seed Auburn, which would have been the first two Mean Green tournament wins in history.

On the other side of the top half of the group, both the # 12 seed Yale and the # 11 seed Indiana scored victories in their opening games, although both failed to leave the first weekend.

In the bottom half, it was # 12 seeded Richmond defeating # 5 seeded Butler, # 11 seeded Cincinnati defeating # 6 seeded Virginia and # 13 seeded Vermont scoring their first tournament victory since a game against Lamar in 2011- 12 knocking down seed # 4 Louisville.

Another surprise Sweet 16 participants? How about # 6 Penn State making its first appearance on the second weekend since 2000-01? Or Arizona State # 10 seed knocking down Kentucky # 2 seed?

The Final Four itself is an unexpected mix of teams out of the well, Duke. Seton Hall would be partying like in 1989 when P.J. Carlesimo led the Pirates to the title game that fell in Michigan. Baylor, always mocking the high seed in recent years, closes criticism and advances to the Final Four for the first time since 1949-50. And Maryland, the least shocking of these three I'll grant you, returns to the promised land for the first time since they earned the national title in 2001-02.

It is strange to walk through a world where the emblematic sporting moments we have every year are not there. So it is up to the imagination to fill in the blanks. In this case, the best question to ask yourself is, frankly, would your bracket have been broken?