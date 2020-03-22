Dubai World Cup card out due to coronavirus | Racing News

Lisa Witt
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 31: Christophe Soumillon riding Thunder Snow wins the Dubai World Cup during the Dubai World Cup Race Day at Meydan Racecourse on March 31, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The prestigious Dubai World Cup meeting, scheduled for Saturday in Meydan, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was expected to take place behind closed doors, with appropriate measures in place.

However, despite the fact that many of the participants who participated in the routine exercise on the Meydan track on Sunday morning, it was announced that the card had been postponed.

A statement issued by the government of the Dubai media office said: "To safeguard the health of all participants, the top organizing committee of the Dubai 2020 World Cup has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the world tournament for next year,quot; .

