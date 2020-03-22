Dubai World Cup card out due to coronavirus | Racing News

The prestigious Dubai World Cup meeting, scheduled for Saturday in Meydan, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was expected to take place behind closed doors, with appropriate measures in place.

However, despite the fact that many of the participants who participated in the routine exercise on the Meydan track on Sunday morning, it was announced that the card had been postponed.

A statement issued by the government of the Dubai media office said: "To safeguard the health of all participants, the top organizing committee of the Dubai 2020 World Cup has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the world tournament for next year,quot; .