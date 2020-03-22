Driver killed when a car collides with a street sign, trees in Garden Grove – Up News Info Los Angeles

GARDENER (CBSLA) – Authorities say a driver died in a car accident in Garden Grove.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor. An autopsy is expected later this week.

Police say a witness reported that the vehicle collided with a center divider and at least one tree. The occupant was initially trapped.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was not responding. Paramedics declared the driver dead at the scene.

During the investigation, the vehicle was determined to be heading south on Euclid Street and was unable to negotiate the turn in the road at the Main Street intersection. The vehicle collided with the curb line, the city street sign, various trees, and a concrete fixture.

The accident is still under investigation.