Driver dies after losing control of the vehicle, crashing into a barrier in Arlington – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A person is dead after losing control of his car and colliding with a concrete barrier in Arlington on Sunday morning.

At 11:22 a.m. On March 22, police responded to a single vehicle accident at IH 20 and SH 360.

Investigators believe the vehicle, a 4-door passenger sedan, was traveling west on IH 20 to go north on SH 360 when, for an unknown reason, it lost control.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time.

There were no other occupants in the car.