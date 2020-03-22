Downpatrick Review: Very Good | Racing News

A review of Sunday's meeting in Downpatrick when The Very Man scored with Luke Dempsey for Gordon Elliott.

Jockey Luke Dempsey made the most of an unexpected opportunity as The Very Man continued his return to form with a decisive victory at the WKD Rated Hurdle in Downpatrick.

Gordon Elliott found another opportunity for The Very Man, whose first hit success at Naas last month was the first since Navan's victory in December 2018.

Dempsey was replacing Davy Russell in the saddle, who sat down for a walk on Sundays, still feeling sore after a Thurles spill 24 hours earlier.

Russell's replacement brought the contentious six-year blast from Gigginstown House Stud property into the straight as they and the bizarre Jimmy Two Times took over Kasakh Noir.

It still seemed like a good battle at the last minute, but The Very Man clearly came out to win eight lengths at 9-4, with favorite Wajaaha hanging Jimmy Two Times for the second.

Elliott hopes that the winner will continue to improve.

He said, "He's a great guy. He'd been hit a few times, but to be fair to him, he had some lovely races and ran into a few (decent) horses.

"I like how he was galloping, it will be fine."

The first Connolly RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle auction went to Barnaviddaun, ridden by David Mullins for his father, Tom.

It was a second successive winning trip for Mullins, after his gradual success in Zero Ten at Thurles.

He had the 9-2 shot right ahead running to the penultimate, and they remained in the best position to win at half distance from Hesamanofhisword, with Vinnie Is Busy, the shooters' favorite, who had to settle for the third.

The winner was breaking his duck after being second the last two times, and Mullins said: "His last two races were probably a bit rough for him at Leopardstown, and he was only getting to know him at Fairyhouse."

"He keeps up well and is a great budding hunter.

"He is a well-deserved winner and is excellent for his owner."