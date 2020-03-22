Donald Trump tried to buy a German company that will launch a coronavirus vaccine and move it to the United States; failed for this reason

According to recent reports, President Donald Trump may have made a failed attempt to secure the exclusive rights to a new, current coronavirus vaccine that the company was allegedly developing, CureVac, which is located in Germany.

Apparently, the American politician made a proposal to scientists to transfer from Germany to the United States, where they could finish their work.

However, it appears that Trump's plan was cut short by the German government, which made a counterproposal to CureVac in an attempt to keep them in Germany.

The American's failed attempt at negotiation was also reported by some German media on Sunday, as the Welt am Sonntag He claimed that the American president wanted exclusive rights to the vaccine so that it could only be offered in the United States.

CureVac said in a statement: “The company rejects current rumors of an acquisition. CureVac will develop a coronavirus vaccine to help people not only at the regional level but also in solidarity around the world. I would be pleased if this could be achieved through my long-term investments outside of Germany. "

The news of Trump's alleged attempt to limit the spread of the cure for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak was followed by a backlash against the controversial leader of the free world, and many distinguished people have condemned his actions.

According to Karl Lauterbach, an established professor of health economics and epidemiology in Germany, the exclusive sale of a possible vaccine to the US USA It had to be avoided by all means, since capitalism had limits.

Additionally, the company developing the vaccine, CureVac, addressed the ongoing controversy over any possible deal with the U.S. administration, as the company released a statement saying they rejected current rumors of an acquisition.

A Health Ministry spokeswoman said this about it: “The German government is very interested in ensuring that vaccines and active substances against the new coronavirus are also developed in Germany and Europe. In this sense, the government is in intense exchange with the CureVac company. "

A US official. USA He said: "This story is exaggeratedly exaggerated … We will continue to speak to any company that claims to be able to help. And any solutions found would be shared with the world."

Meanwhile, CureVac gave predictions that they could create the vaccine against the virus in June or July.



