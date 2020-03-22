Donald Trump is criticized for promoting an unproven drug cocktail (hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin) as a cure for the coronavirus; The best infectious disease expert reacts

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump has been pushing a so-called miracle solution / drug that can fight or even cure those infected with the coronavirus, but medical experts warn the politician to stop doing what he is doing.

Trump, a former real estate magnate and virtual reality television star with zero medical knowledge, has been talking about a cocktail made of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment for COVID-19.

Many health officials, including Anthony Fauci, an immunologist who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as a member of the White House coronavirus task.

Force has been trying in vain to lower experimental expectations.

In his tweets, Trump said he was one of the greatest game-changers in the history of medicine, adding: "HYDROXYCHLOROKIN AND AZYTHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance of being one of the greatest game-changers in history. Of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank you! Hopefully BOTH (H works best with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents) … "

He continued: "… it will be put to use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, THEY MOVE QUICKLY, AND GOD BLESS EVERYONE! @US_FDA @SteveFDA @CDCgov @DHSgov."

Trump has also lied by telling the public that the drugs have been approved by the FDA to treat coronavirus. Dr. Fauci was forced to dispel the erroneous claims made by Trump.

The infectious disease expert explained in an interview: "Here is a problem where we come from. The President has heard, as we all have heard, what I call anecdotal reports that certain drugs work. So what he was trying to do and To express was to hope that if they could work, we would try to promote their use. I, on the other hand, have said that I do not disagree with the anecdotal fact that they could work, but my job is to demonstrate definitively, from a scientific point of view, that They do work. So he was talking from a purely medical and scientific point of view, and the president was trying to bring hope to people. I think there is a problem with trying to separate the two of us. There is fundamentally no difference there. It comes of that from the point of view of a layman of hope. I come from a scientific point of view. "

European countries have started testing the drug.



