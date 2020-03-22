Donald Glover album officially released – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf2014d004c600d3c9091a5a27a2b323811% %MINIFYHTMLf2014d004c600d3c9091a5a27a2b323812%

UPDATE SUNDAY MARCH 22: The mystery of Donald Glover's album has been solved. Today, he released the 12-song album, titled 3.15.20 credited to himself and his alter-ego, Childish Gambino. The title is a return to last week's surprise release for 12 hours before the album was released.

The album can be heard at DonaldGloverPresents.com for what is described as "limited time". Only two songs have titles, and collaborators include co-producer Ludwig Goransson and cowriters / co-producers DJ Dahi, EY, Chukwudi Hodge, Sarah Aarons, Kurtis Mckenzie, and others.

%MINIFYHTMLf2014d004c600d3c9091a5a27a2b323813% %MINIFYHTMLf2014d004c600d3c9091a5a27a2b323814%

TO UPDATE: Donald Glover's new album has apparently been pulled from his website. The 12-track untitled album was streamed online for about a dozen hours before being pulled. The website has no information on why or what appearance

%MINIFYHTMLf2014d004c600d3c9091a5a27a2b323815% %MINIFYHTMLf2014d004c600d3c9091a5a27a2b323816%

EARLIER: Hoping to cheer inmates in coronavirus, actor / musician Donald Glover has surprised fans with a new album.

The 12-song pack, titled Donald Glover presents, includes some previously released songs and special appearances for Ariana Grande, SA, 21 Savage. The album is currently airing in a loop on its website.

There was no indication that Glover's performance without his alter ego Childish Gambino means that the person has been permanently discontinued.

The website has no more information than music, but it does have a 4-panel artwork representing a large gathering crowd.