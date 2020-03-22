Doctor's Note: What We Know About Coronavirus and Children | Coronavirus pandemic

The moment you become a parent, your children consume all your thoughts and concerns; they are, of course, the most precious gift of your life.

His natural instinct is to want to protect them in any way possible and if he could wrap them in cotton to keep them safe, he would.

Children are always prone to minor infections and illnesses. This is because their immune systems are quite immature at birth and only fully develop over time.

Your resistance against infection develops and matures by participating in established vaccination programs, depending on the country you live in, but also by exposing yourself to a spectrum of common viruses and bacteria.

Whether it's the common cold, tonsillitis, ear infections, chest infections, chickenpox, gastroenteritis, or hand, foot, and mouth disease, kids catch and share what they collect.

Very often, these illnesses cause fairly mild, though sometimes stressful, symptoms. The good news is that most people make a full recovery and are left with the advantage of improved immunity.

But even these conditions, which we know a lot about, are enough to cause panic and anxiety when our children are affected because we hate to see our children suffer.

Although I am a doctor and know the facts and science well, as a mother, I still feel very stressed and anxious when my own child is ill.

It is no wonder, then, that in the midst of a global pandemic, where we face a fight against a virus of which we know little, parents can feel overwhelming fear and anxiety.

I am inundated with questions and concerns from patients about how COVID-19 will affect their children.

It is difficult to reassure them because we know very little about this virus and the situation is constantly evolving.

However, so far research has consistently shown that children appear to be largely unharmed by COVID-19.

A recent study Published by the American Academy of Pediatrics examined more than 2,000 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 that had been reported to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention between January 16 and February 8.

Of the 2,143 cases, 90 percent were reported no symptoms or only mild symptoms (fever, fatigue, muscle aches, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and sneezing) to moderate (with pneumonia, frequent fever, variable cough, and shortness of breath). These children were reported to have made a complete recovery without complications.

Children of all ages were shown to be susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, which is to be expected as with any infectious disease.

We learned that four percent of the children did not show any symptoms, however, there were a small number, 125 children, or six percent, who developed more severe symptoms. In these cases, The infection progressed to involve other organs of the body, including the gastrointestinal system, kidneys, heart, and lungs. A small number (0.4 percent) of these children required critical care support due to possible respiratory and multi-organ failure.

Unfortunately, there was one death among the sample: a 14-year-old boy who had tested positive for the virus. Unfortunately, in this case there is no information on possible underlying health conditions.

This is the largest study to date, so it gives us a good impression of the spread of the coronavirus in children.

However, with the rapid spread of this disease on such a global scale, we need more data as soon as possible to learn more.

We are continually updating our knowledge about this virus and how it will affect our children and whether exposure to the coronavirus will cause long-term complications.

Much is still unknown. For now, however, the data shows that serious complications in those under the age of 19 are rare.

Children can transmit the virus

Even if they show no symptoms, children are highly effective "super spreaders,quot; of this virus. mainly because of how they move around society. They are curious by nature, they are very sociable, they touch everything and love physical contact.

This puts the most vulnerable members of their families and communities at risk.

People over the age of 70 are significantly more likely to develop serious complications. Because this group generally tends to be more fragile or have other long-term health problems that make them more vulnerable.

This is the same for those who have compromised immune systems secondary to conditions such as cancer or those with other underlying medical problems such as lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes.

A large proportion of this age group will be grandparents or relatives who are in contact with young children.

In the UK, pregnant women have now been placed in the high-risk category, and of course many of these women will also have other children who may be bringing the virus home.

The problem is that many of those in the vulnerable and high-risk categories are also relatives or caregivers of young people, so we must appreciate the need to implement measures such as social distancing, as challenging and discouraging as it may seem.

This combination could be deadly. So what can you do to protect your children and your elders?

Be sure to educate your children, when possible, about the importance of self-protection.

Teach them how to thoroughly wash their hands and avoid touching their faces. As a mother, I totally appreciate that this is not an easy question, but follow reminders. Repetition is the key.

Everyone should practice social distancing and avoid close contact with others, even those who think they are okay, because at this stage we just don't know who has it and who doesn't.

It is especially important to keep children away from those who are not well, who have underlying medical problems, who are taking medications that are suppressing their immune systems, and those who are over 70 years old.

Children are transmitters through no fault of their own. It is up to us, your caregivers and parents, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible.

I appreciate how uncertain these times feel, but daily we are guided by world experts. We must maintain hope and pass this on to our young people so that we can continue to enjoy family life, albeit in a slightly different way, for now.